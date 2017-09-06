B Division Police meet with hospital management

The police in ‘B’ Division Berbice are working around the clock to get on top of crime and other untoward behaviour in the division. Whilst there are successes in some areas there are many challenges in others.

This was revealed to the media by newly appointed Commander Assistant Commissioner Paul Williams who took Command of the Division on July 23, last.

The Commander stated that there have been five murders in the Division in the past five weeks. But the police through intense investigation and cooperation from the public have been able to solve all of them in good time.

With regards to robbery using firearm– four were committed with three being solved.

Williams said, “Despite the successes so far, there are still serious challenges being posed through break and enter and larceny.”

However, he said that despite the challenges, there is still a 33 decrease in that area.

There were 18 reports of break and enter and larceny with 10 of those matter seeing persons being charged and placed before the court. In two of the matters persons have already being convicted.

Commander Williams commended his ranks and Officer in Charge of Crime, Deputy Superintendent Gary Mc Allister, for their work done.

There have been five interceptions in connection with possession of narcotics; two successful raids have been conducted at the New Amsterdam Prison. During the interim a bag which contained marijuana, cell phones and fruits, which was thrown over the prison fence into the yard, was intercepted. .

During the period under review two fatal accidents occurred, one on the West Coast and the other on the East Coast Berbice. There have been arrests in both.

The police have also been moving against noise nuisance in the county and a number of persons have been warned.

The Main Street New Amsterdam area is one spot. On many occasions the revelers would continue into the morning and as such disrupt early morning church services.

According to Williams, the free-for-all that occurred there and some other places have been brought under control. He is urging persons to obey the rules and is calling on citizens to report anything untoward so that the matter could be investigated and action taken.

Ranks have been deployed in the busy shopping areas, and the cooperation of the various municipalities has been sought as they move to police busy shopping areas including the towns of New Amsterdam, Rose Hall Town and Corriverton.

Commander Williams and team recently visited the New Amsterdam Hospital where they held a meeting with the management of the medical institution. The hospital team included Chief Executive Officer Colin Bynoe and Medical Superintendent Dr Yacoob.

During the engagement the two sides held discussions on a number of topics including improving security and the treatment of police officers who visit to uplift medicals among other topics.