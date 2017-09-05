Latest update September 5th, 2017 12:15 AM

Works underway to repower highway residents after freak storm

Sep 05, 2017

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) said it was expected to repower the several areas along

Part of the storm damage on Sunday.

the Soesdyke/Linden highway last evening, following Sunday’s freak storm.
Maintenance crews were in the area yesterday working.
“At approximately 13:00hrs yesterday, a freak storm in the vicinity of Splashmin’s Resort on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway resulted in dislocation of seven poles belonging to the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), partially due to uprooted trees falling on the line. The supply of electricity to customers in surrounding communities was consequently interrupted.”
GPL said that work is in the final stages of completion and that power was expected to be restored last evening.
Several trees were uprooted and vehicles damaged in the park from the storm.

