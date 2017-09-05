Time for leadership changes in the PPP

Latest update September 5th, 2017 12:55 AM

Dear Editor,
After the defeat at the 2015 General Elections the important thing for the PPP to do was to hold itself together. Now that this has been successfully achieved the next step is for the PPP to regenerate itself by the infusion of new blood into its Leadership. Clearly for this to happen Bharrat Jagdeo and Donald Ramotar needs to gracefully bow out from the PPP.
It is my belief that Bharrat Jagdeo is telling his supporters, and those closest to him, not to listen to his detractors because they have been influenced by the propaganda of the APNU+AFC Government. He is yet to answer the question as to why the PPP/C lost the May 2015 General Elections in Guyana. Was it because of propaganda by the APNU+AFC Coalition? Was it a case of dissatisfaction with the PPP/C? Or, was it a combination of both? It is not about winning elections; it is also about how you govern. Clearly the majority of the electorate has rejected the PPP/C because of Bharrat Jagdeo and Donald Ramotar governance. It is time for the PPP to elect new leadership before the 2020 General Elections.
Sean Ori

