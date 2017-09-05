RHTY&SC cricket teams and Ms. World Guyana Vena Mookram host successful Fitness Walk

“Once your body is physically fit and you live a healthy lifestyle, then you have the

possibility of living longer and your chances of avoiding diseases like diabetes are better.” This was the advice of Ms. World Guyana Vena Mookram as she addressed hundreds of residents in Rose Hall Town at the conclusion of a Fitness Walk which forms part of her personal platform for the upcoming Ms. World Contest in China.

The event was jointly organised by Ms. Mookram and the eight cricket teams of Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club with sponsorship from the National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO) and the support of the Ministry of Health Region Six Department.

Hundreds of persons drawn from the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, Guyana Police Force, Guysuco Training Centre, Guyana Fire Service, Ministry of Health and the General Public took part in the fitness walk which started at Hampshire Village and ended at the Rose Hall Town Independence Arch.

Ms. Mookram, Mayor of Rose Hall Town Vijay Ramoo and senior executives of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club led the walk. The Rose Hall Town Seventh Day Adventist Church Youth Band provided musical accompaniment along the route.

At the conclusion, three athletics races were held in promotion of a healthy lifestyle and keeping fit. The races were 50m male & female and 100m for males. The female race created lots of excitement for the spectators as 55 year-old Bridgette Mc Donald outran her counterparts to emerge as winner. The winner and runner-up of all three races received NAMILCO hampers as prizes.

A clearly elated Ms. World Guyana hailed the event as an overwhelming success complimenting the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS for its efforts in pulling off the activity. Ms. Mookram advised the crowd to take care of their bodies, to eat food that contains the required nutrients and to exercise daily at least for 30 minutes.

She urged all to get involved in sports as it would lead to a healthy way of life while expressing gratitude to the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and NAMILCO for their support as she strives to become the first Guyanese to win the coveted Ms. World Crown.

Club Secretary/CEO, Hilbert Foster noted that they would be organizing similar walks in the future as it falls within the mandate of Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation. The Club, he stated was also pleased to assist Ms. Mookram in her quest t o promote her personal platform of a healthy lifestyle through a proper diet and physical exercise.

Foster uttered confidence in Ms. Mookram’s ability to bring home the crown. Marketing Consultant of NAMILCO Afeeze Khan pledged the Company’s full support of the Fitness Walk and Ms. Mookram. All participants of the Walk and members of the general public were presented with samples of NAMILCO products as the Company promoted its Healthy Diet Programme.