Reigning queen collaborates with NDC to build Diamond Fitness Park

Sep 05, 2017

Newly crowned Miss World-Guyana, Vena Mookram, is preparing to launch her special

Laudable: Work is being undertaken by the Grove/Diamond NDC in collaboration with Miss World-Guyana, Vena Mookram, to construct this Fitness Park at Diamond, EBD as part of her project. It is to be completed by this weekend.

project- a Fitness Park- at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.
Construction of the park, once a bushy area, located a corner away from the home of the Diamond resident, started last month after Mookram appealed to the Grove/Diamond Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) for help with a piece of land to do a project.
Mookram, explaining yesterday that work is currently ongoing to finish the facilities in time for Sunday, disclosed that the construction of the park will also see a diabetic centre on site.
The project, one of a few, is being done under her “Sweet Vigor Beauty with a Purpose Campaign” which focuses on Diabetes Prevention through Diet and Exercise.
The park will include a tarmac and shed with the area fenced.
On Sunday, the opening event will see a walk along free medical, dental and optical services being provided by medical practitioners.
In June, Mookram, whose family owns the M&M food business on the East Bank of Demerara, was crowned Miss World-Guyana, beating out nine other delegates.
She is due to represent Guyana later this year in China where more than 100 delegates are expected to turn up.

