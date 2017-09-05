Passports of Columbian, Brazilian found onboard illegal aircraft- Ramnarine

Acting Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine yesterday said that two passports, belonging to a Colombian and Brazilian were found onboard the illegal aircraft that was discovered at Santa Fe, Region Nine in August last.

It is suspected that the travel documents belong to two of the three persons who were seen running away from an illegal airstrip in which the plane had landed. They ran away when police ranks visited the village after receiving reports of strange flights.

“Their IDs were also found there and they corresponded with what is in the passports,” the acting top cop noted.

The twin-engine Beechcraft King Air plane has a similar registration number to an aircraft owned by a bank in neighbouring Brazil. An investigation is still ongoing to determine whether the registration number is authentic.

Director of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Egbert Field, had told this newspaper that the registration number of a legitimate aircraft could very well be on the one that was discovered on the illegal airstrip.

A Lethem businessman and a contractor who police believed are linked to the illegal plane and airstrip were recently released on bail. It is being reported that the businessman paid the contractor to prepare the airstrip.

When the foreign plane was discovered, a quantity of dry ration, medical supplies, gents clothing, footwear, two hand-held radios, flashlights, cellular phones and an identification card were among some of the items found during the initial inspection.

This discovery was made just a week after soldiers found another illegal airstrip, a chain saw, aviation fuel, 12 abandoned camps and several dug out trenches in the same area.

Additionally, another illegal airstrip was found in Yurupukari, Region Nine in September 2015. Investigations later revealed that the plane had originated in Colombia.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon had said that the country’s vast land and airspace makes it vulnerable to transnational security threats. He pointed out that the government is working with both local and international partners to build capacity and strengthen security.

Harmon further noted that the government recognized that over a period of years, there are those who have taken advantage of the lack of adequate resources to properly monitor those areas.

He had said, too, that the administration was taking such matters very seriously and continues to make every effort to better equip security forces and strengthen their capacity to secure the country’s territory.