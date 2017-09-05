Nigel Hinds Financial/BABA Final …Rose Hall Town Jammers bounce their way to title over New Amsterdam Warriors

Rose Hall Town Jammers were in unstoppable form, out-bouncing New Amsterdam Warriors to win the Nigel Hinds Financial sponsored Berbice Amateur Basketball Association (BABA) competition which concluded on

Sunday last.

The champs were never bothered by their opposition as they romped to a comfortable 85-55 win after trailing at the end of the first quarter by three points, 11-14.

There after, the Jammers took control at the half way mark for a six point cushion, 36-30; thereafter, it was smooth sailing for the winners with the score at the end of the third quarter reading, 55-44.

Leading the Jammers to the title were junior National player and tournament MVP Kevon Wiggins with the game high 37 points (4 steals), he was well supported by Mikel Lewis (1 steal) who tipped in 20 and David Hope, 12.

The top markers for the Warriors were Shamar France with 12 and Ramonbe Fogenay, 9 (2 steals). Emerging as the third place team was Ithaca Hardliners over Fyrish Black Shark in a humdinger by a single point, 50-49.

For Ithaca, Emilence Edwards poured in 16 points (1 steal), Philon Edwards backed up with 10 and Ankel Benjamin, 8. Fyrish’ leading scorers were Rayel Franklin with the joint game high of 16, Keenan Williams 12 and Garfield Benjamin 9.

Six teams contested the competition, namely Canje Knight, Fyrish Black Shark, Ithaca Hardliners, Rose Hall Town Jammers, Hopetown Stealers and New Amsterdam Warriors.

The tournament was organised by Vibert Garrett.