How can you trust elections results under Lolo Feel?

All truths are easy to understand once they are discovered. The point is to discover them. Of recent de Waterfalls paper discover a lot of truths.

Lolo Feel get ketch wide ee pants down over giving ads to de Waterfalls paper. When dem boys expose him he guh pun TV and try to defend. Wha he didn’t know was that every time he open he mouth dem people was waiting to tek out he foot from ee mouth.

He seh he share de ads between all de newspapers. But he wasn’t truthful about how he share and de amount he share. He try to deceive de nation. He didn’t tell de nation that he give de Waterfalls paper $400,000 in ads and he give de Big Market paper ten times that amount.

Dem boys seh that if he can lie about that, how de nation can trust any elections results that he is part of?

Dem boys also want to know how he still deh pun de road after de hundreds of millions of dollars in fake radio, inferior pliers, toners, and batteries etc.

Is de same thing wid Jagdeo best friend, Babbie. Dem boys want know how he and all still deh pun de road. He sell from de moon to de earth. He even sell moonlight and de stars. He sell de light to Guyana and de stars to Jagdeo who in turn give dem to Soulja Bai.

Babbie was Guyana’s biggest drug dealer. Jagdeo give him all dem drug contract. Two weeks before de 2015 elections he get US$12 million fuh bring in more drugs. Dem boys ain’t certain if any deliver to date.

All dem know he done get pay just like how dem believe Lolo Feel dem, get pay to.

Talk half and hope all of dem go to jail.