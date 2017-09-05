Latest update September 5th, 2017 12:15 AM

Hire car drivers picket RDC, Mayor and Town Council

Sep 05, 2017 News 0

Drivers of hire cars, plying the Georgetown- Linden route, yesterday protested their imminent removal by the LM&TC, from the Co-op Crescent area where they now operate from.

Protestors yesterday in Linden.

The drivers vociferously protested in front of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and later at the Linden Mayor and Town Council (M&TC).
They carried placards and chanted loudly down the streets. “We will not be bullied,” were among other statements reiterating their position.
However at the (M&TC), according to Mayor Carwyn Holland in a Face Book post, they had “fruitful discussions”.
In the post Holland declared, “(I) went to my office today and was having a meeting when I heard some protestors shouting and chanting outside the building.”
He added that he realized it was the hire car drives and so went out to meet them and subsequently held a fruitful meeting in his Chambers.
Holland continued, “I wish to thank the drivers and representatives for being peaceful and respectful, and I’m thankful for the frank discourse which highlights the return of local democracy.”
The Mayor also expressed gratitude to Councillors Anderson, Jasper and Bethune whom he said joined the discourse and gave support.
He added that the concerns of all were brought to the table and are presently being addressed.
It had been mandated by the council that the hire car operators remove from Coop Crescent and occupy the Linden/Georgetown bus park on Republic Avenue since March 20th.
However to date no move has been made by the operators, although the Council had said at a recent press conference that they would have been removed by September 1st.

