Guinness Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor C/ ship…Sparta Boss, Tiger Bay, ‘Gold is Money must win tonight; Hustlers/Mocha opener should sizzle

No strangers to must win situations, Sparta Boss, Tiger Bay, West Front Road ‘Gold is Money, Champion Boys and Albouystown ‘B’ have found themselves in familiar territory once again and must secure victories if they hope to advance to the quarter-finals of the exciting inaugural Guinness Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor Championship tonight, at the National Gymnasium.

Play in the Championship continues this evening with eight matches in the round-robin phase and every matchup is an important one as teams attempt to position themselves for the upcoming knockout segment.

Immense pressure will be on Guyana’s most successful futsal team in Sparta Boss as they try to arrest the slide from being the most devastating unit to one that has performed below expectations in the last two competitions.

The positive side of this scenario is that on most occasions they rise to the occasion and while the expectation is for them to come out victorious tonight, their opponents Albouystown ‘B’ are no pushovers as well so an enthralling battle is envisaged.

Without talisman Devon Millington, Sparta Boss has not looked as destructive as they usually are, but players such as Gregory Richardson, Eusi Phillips, Solomon Austin and Sheldon Shepherd are still around.

Not much has been seen of their opponents since they gained a walkover on opening night, before going down to North Ruimveldt in their second encounter. Also in a precarious position is recent ‘Keep Your Five Alive’

winners West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’, facing a tough engagement against another team that is in jeopardy of crashing out, Tiger Bay.

This should be the clash of the night with the silky skills of the diminutive Deon Alfred going up against Randolph Wagner and company. The North Ruimveldt versus Ol Skool Ballers is another encounter that will produce fireworks with the experienced Gerald Gritten set to lead the former, while the prolific Roy Cassou will do the same for the upset-minded Ol Skool Ballers.

Hustlers and Mocha open the night’s proceedings and this is a dream matchup to get things going with both teams coming off impressive wins. Hustlers beat Tiger Bay 3-1, while Mocha edged ‘Gold is Money’ 1-0 with another veteran Sceyon Hope, making the difference with a solitary strike.

Over $800,000 in prize monies and trophies will be up for grabs with the winner set to receive $400,000 and the championship trophy, while second, third and fourth placed finishers will take home $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 along with trophies respectively.

The other playing dates for the championship are September 7 and 9 with the final set for September 16, at the same venue. Following are the full fixtures: At 19:00hrs Hustlers square off against Mocha while from 19:30hrs, Pike Street Sophia takes on Albouystown-A. North Ruimveldt and Ol Skool Ballers match skills at 20:00hrs; ‘Gold is Money’ oppose Tiger Bay at 20:30hrs while the electrifying MBK All-Stars battles Agricola Champion Boys at 21:00hrs.

Future Stars then take on Showstoppers at 21:30hrs, Back Circle come up against Leopold Street at 22:00hrs and Sparta Boss tests Albouystown-B from 22:30hrs. The top two teams from each of the four groups will qualify for the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, among the other sponsors on board are Star Party Rentals, Faye Joseph, Claude Geddes Recreational Sports Club, National Sports Commission, Windjammer International Hotel & Cuisine, Woodpecker Trophies & Sport, Y.K Investments & Pawn Shop, Henry Chase, Jai Signs, Trophy Stall of Bourda Market and John Fernandes Ltd.

Once again the Organisers are asking all to work together with them to pull off what is already shaping up to be an exciting and successful tournament.