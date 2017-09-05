Govt. moves to halt ‘single mom’ guards from working night shifts

Government has announced plans to introduce measures that will halt single mothers from working nights. The announcement came yesterday after a meeting between labour authorities and private security services.

During that meeting at his Brickdam office, Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott, floated the idea that single parents should not be made to work on the night shifts.

Yesterday again the issue came up in a statement from Scott’s office.

“The Ministry of Social Protection has no intention of relenting on its agenda to minimize, in the first instance, and eventually eliminate night, work for single mothers within the private security industry,” Minister Scott said.

The proposition for a paradigm shift in the working arrangements for single mothers was made at a seminar hosted by Scott, on August 24, 2017.

Yesterday, Scott said that he has already requested his colleagues and other senior Government functionaries to take all feasible steps to give efficacy to the initiative.

“Accordingly, they are asked to ensure that with immediate effect the contracts for the provisions of private security services provide for the exclusions of single mothers from night work.”

However, the ministry pointed out, single moms who are willing to continue working have the option to do so.

“Whatever policies are developed and implemented should not run counter to the individual desire of a single mother who may elect to work at nights. They should not be structurally compelled to do night work.”

Scott insisted that the proposition is merely intended to promote the interest and safety of the family unit.

“Being mindful of the concerns raised by certain sections of the wider society, the Ministry remains confident that the feminist organizations would find favour with the elimination of night work by single mothers that would go a far way in repairing the moral fabric of our society which is seriously negatively affected.”

Recently the security firms were warned to protect its workers and get in order or face sanctions.

A number of firms were accused of paying below the minimum wage. There were even complaints of sexual misconduct.