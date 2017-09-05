GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – WDFA

Den Amstel and Eagles are latest winners

Den Amstel blanked Golden Warriors 4-0 while Eagles FC squeezed past Jetty Gunners 3-2 when competition in the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League continued on Sunday last at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.

Ruben Dainty blasted the double for the home team in a match that they totally dominated; he inked his name on the score sheet in the 30th and 60th minute. Dainty continued to build on the platform that was set up by teammates Keswin Fraser and Mario Peters who scored in the 18th and 28th minute, respectively.

Eagles took the lead on eight minutes on account of an Adrian Adelph goal in their clash with Jetty Gunners. The Gunners however neutralised that advantage in the 18th minute with a well taken strike by Mckya Smith.

Four minutes later, Eagles restored their one goal advantage when Ronaldo Macey found the back of the nets. On 49 minutes, Eagles again netted, this time it was Terrence Blair who scored their third goal of the match, four minutes into the second half.

That gave the young Eagles some space to play more freely but when Jetty Gunners

found their second goal of the match in the 61st minute, compliments of a Richard Ramdeen strike, the Eagles were forced to rethink their modus operandi in order to secure their one goal advantage which they did to come away with full points, they won 3-2.

Competition will continue on Sunday with four matches; Uitvlugt Warriors will open proceedings against Crane Rovers at 09:00hrs, Jetty Gunners will then take on Pouderoyen from 11:00hrs, Eagles will aim to take another three points when they oppose Golden Warriors from 15:00hrs with the main event of the day featuring Den Amstel against Wales United.