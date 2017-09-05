GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League …Ricardo Adam’s all-round brilliance spurs Essequibo to victory

Ricardo Adams followed up his first innings unbeaten 145 with 5-51 with his left-arm spin to

guide Essequibo to well earned 34-run victory over hosts Lower Corentyne at Albion to join East Bank and Upper Corentyne as the front runners after the opening round of the GCB/CGI three-day Franchise League ended yesterday.

The other scheduled game between West Demerara and East Coast was washed out without a ball being bowled at Wales, the teams shared the points. Lower Corentyne needed 225 runs for a come-from behind win in two and a half sessions after they had limited Essequibo to 125 from their overnight score of 108-6.

Raun Johnson had 3-21 to end with eight wickets in the game. Kassim Khan supported with 3-31 and Kelvin Umroa took 3-35. Lower Corentyne were however bowled out for 190 despite a 112-run fifth wicket stand between Devon Clements (67) and Seon Hetymer (55).

National U-19 batsman Alex Algoo chipped in with 20, Anthony Adams followed up his five-wicket haul in the first innings with 3-53 while the powerfully built Joshua Jones took 2-14 to support Ricardo Adams’ match winning all-round effort.

Scores: Essequibo 274 & 125, Lower Corentyne 175 & 190. Essequibo won by 34 runs.

When Essequibo resumed yesterday’s final day in bright sunshine with a lead of 207, they must have been harboring thoughts of extending their lead to over 275 and press for a victory.

However, the Franchise from Guyana’s largest but least populated County lost their last four wickets for 17 runs as Lower Corentyne fought back. Khan started the slide when he got rid of overnight batsman Vijai Surujpaul who departed three minutes into the day without adding to his overnight 23.

Khan then bowled Joshua Jones (0) and Tulsiram Premnauth (5) in the space of three runs as Essequibo slipped to 111-9 to the delight of the handful of die hard Berbice supporters. Akenie Adams (4) then had his wicket disturbed by Kevin Umroa which ended the innings at 10:15hrs, leaving Newland Gordon unbeaten on nine.

When the home team began their chase on the large ground, Jason Sinclair was bowled by Ricardo Adams for a duck with no run on the board before a double strike from Jones left the Berbicians on the ropes at 12-3.

National youth player Kelvon Anderson continued to impress and along with Hetymer repaired the early damage with confident stroke-play but just when the partnership was looking threatening with the 50 coming up, Anderson (22) was removed by Anthony Adams at 51-4.

The level-headed Clement who joined Hetymer played wonderfully and seemed in total control posting the 100 and then 150 in a partnership that was getting more and more frustrating for the lads from the Cinderella County.

At 163-4 with 15 overs to go and just over 50 runs required for victory, the pendulum had swung back in Lower Corentyne’s favor. Ricardo Adams removed Clements at 163-5 after he had reached his 50 from 101 minutes off 88 balls but National U-19 batsman Alex Algoo (20) and Hetymer took the score to 183 before he was bowled by Anthony Adams to trigger a dramatic collapse in which four wickets tumbled of seven runs, including Algoo who was bowled by Anthony Adams.

Johnson (2) edged Ricardo Adams to wicket-keeper Kevin Boodie to give Essequibo victory and spark wild celebrations in the Essequibo camp. The second round starts on Friday with Upper Corentyne facing East Coast at Port Mourant; Georgetown opposing Lower Corentyne at Lusignan; West Berbice battling Essequibo at Bush Lot and East Bank facing off with West Demerara at Ogle.