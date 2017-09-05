Latest update September 5th, 2017 12:20 AM

GABA/Banks DIH B’ball League…Eagles defeat Pacesetters; Walkovers for Colts and Kobras

The Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA), Banks DIH/Malta

Eagles (red) against Pacesetter in 2nd Division action at Burnham court on Sunday night.

Supreme, Powerade and Rainforest Water sponsored 2nd Division league continued on Sunday night last at the Burnham Hard Court on Middle Street with one match 2nd division encounter; Colts and Kobras enjoyed walkovers.
Travis Belgrave, who led Eagles to victory in the Under-23 league on Saturday, was the main man on Sunday scoring 16 points in Eagles’ 79-71 win over Pacesetters. It was a good team effort with 15 points each from Kevin Higgins and Kwesi Thompson while Devon Murray scored 14 valuable points.
Marvin Durant, who scored a game high 17 points for Pacesetters, was supported by Tofawah Daly with 13 but the duo didn’t do enough to prevent the loss. The first match was scheduled to be competed between Bounty Colts and University of Guyana Trojans. The undefeated Colts maintained that record without breaking a sweat since the Trojans didn’t show up for the contest.
Meanwhile, the final match of the night should have brought together Ravens and Kobras in a first division fixture but former failed to show up gifting Kobras a walkover.

