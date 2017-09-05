GABA/Banks DIH B’ball League…Eagles defeat Pacesetters; Walkovers for Colts and Kobras

Latest update September 5th, 2017 12:20 AM
The Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA), Banks DIH/Malta
Supreme, Powerade and Rainforest Water sponsored 2nd Division league continued on Sunday night last at the Burnham Hard Court on Middle Street with one match 2nd division encounter; Colts and Kobras enjoyed walkovers.
Travis Belgrave, who led Eagles to victory in the Under-23 league on Saturday, was the main man on Sunday scoring 16 points in Eagles’ 79-71 win over Pacesetters. It was a good team effort with 15 points each from Kevin Higgins and Kwesi Thompson while Devon Murray scored 14 valuable points.
Marvin Durant, who scored a game high 17 points for Pacesetters, was supported by Tofawah Daly with 13 but the duo didn’t do enough to prevent the loss. The first match was scheduled to be competed between Bounty Colts and University of Guyana Trojans. The undefeated Colts maintained that record without breaking a sweat since the Trojans didn’t show up for the contest.
Meanwhile, the final match of the night should have brought together Ravens and Kobras in a first division fixture but former failed to show up gifting Kobras a walkover.
Sep 05, 2017A fine all-round performance by former Berbice senior cricketer Anil Beharry led Floodlights of Georgetown to a convincing seven-wicket win against Invaders Masters of Essequibo Coast in a T20 game...
Sep 05, 2017
Sep 05, 2017
Sep 05, 2017
Sep 05, 2017
Sep 05, 2017
Did you see the cricket match between the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and the Barbados Tridents on Sunday night? If you... more
The WPA is politically blind. It is not seeing clearly the political smoke-signals which are emerging from within the government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Geoffrey Boycott is a BBC cricket commentator. He was an England cricketer for 24 years. Over Sir Ronald... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]