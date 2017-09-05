Latest update September 5th, 2017 12:20 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

G Square Cavaliers, Good Success register wins

Sep 05, 2017 Sports 0

G square Cavaliers and Good Success recorded first round victories when the V Net Communication

Nazeer Mohamed

T20 tournament commenced on Sunday last at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.
G Square Cavaliers of Belle Plaine defeated Sans Souci by 36 runs in the morning fixture. Batting first, G Square Cavaliers posted 165-8. Satnarine Sahadeo struck 44 while Kamal Khan got 33 and Jaggernauth Manbodh 31, spinner Wayne Osbourne claimed 3-18.
Sans Souci were sent packing for 136 in reply; Cleon Venture made 30, Seon Venture 25 and Omal Bacon 25. Left arm spinner Khan captured 4-18 and Dayawant Shiwnandan 3-36.
In the second game, Good Success defeated Zeelandia by three wickets. Zeelandia took first strike and managed 156- 8; Navishaul Pooran led with 46 while P. Jadookul got 39. Mahase Ramnarine had 2- 8 and off-spinner Nazeer Mohamed 2 -29.
Mohamed slammed five sixes in an unbeaten 48 as Good Success responded with 157-7 in 19.4 overs. Vickram Ramnarine supported with 29 and Samsudeen Mohamed 24. Pooran took 2- 30.
The competition will continue on Sunday with Sans Souci Jaguars playing Noitgedacht and Maria’s Pleasure facing Zeelandia at the said venue.

More in this category

Sports

Nigel Hinds Financial/BABA Final …Rose Hall Town Jammers bounce their way to title over New Amsterdam Warriors

Nigel Hinds Financial/BABA Final …Rose Hall Town Jammers bounce...

Sep 05, 2017

Rose Hall Town Jammers were in unstoppable form, out-bouncing New Amsterdam Warriors to win the Nigel Hinds Financial sponsored Berbice Amateur Basketball Association (BABA) competition which...
Read More
GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – WDFA

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Sep 05, 2017

G Square Cavaliers, Good Success register wins

G Square Cavaliers, Good Success register wins

Sep 05, 2017

RHTY&SC cricket teams and Ms. World Guyana Vena Mookram host successful Fitness Walk

RHTY&SC cricket teams and Ms. World Guyana...

Sep 05, 2017

Corona Beer Invitational Football…Police and GFC complete semi-final lineup

Corona Beer Invitational Football…Police...

Sep 05, 2017

DeSinco Trading awards Jemiecia Scott for IGG success

DeSinco Trading awards Jemiecia Scott for IGG...

Sep 05, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • The WPA has served its purpose

    The WPA is politically blind. It is not seeing clearly the political smoke-signals which are emerging from within the government... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]