G Square Cavaliers, Good Success register wins

Latest update September 5th, 2017 12:20 AM
G square Cavaliers and Good Success recorded first round victories when the V Net Communication
T20 tournament commenced on Sunday last at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.
G Square Cavaliers of Belle Plaine defeated Sans Souci by 36 runs in the morning fixture. Batting first, G Square Cavaliers posted 165-8. Satnarine Sahadeo struck 44 while Kamal Khan got 33 and Jaggernauth Manbodh 31, spinner Wayne Osbourne claimed 3-18.
Sans Souci were sent packing for 136 in reply; Cleon Venture made 30, Seon Venture 25 and Omal Bacon 25. Left arm spinner Khan captured 4-18 and Dayawant Shiwnandan 3-36.
In the second game, Good Success defeated Zeelandia by three wickets. Zeelandia took first strike and managed 156- 8; Navishaul Pooran led with 46 while P. Jadookul got 39. Mahase Ramnarine had 2- 8 and off-spinner Nazeer Mohamed 2 -29.
Mohamed slammed five sixes in an unbeaten 48 as Good Success responded with 157-7 in 19.4 overs. Vickram Ramnarine supported with 29 and Samsudeen Mohamed 24. Pooran took 2- 30.
The competition will continue on Sunday with Sans Souci Jaguars playing Noitgedacht and Maria’s Pleasure facing Zeelandia at the said venue.
Sep 05, 2017Rose Hall Town Jammers were in unstoppable form, out-bouncing New Amsterdam Warriors to win the Nigel Hinds Financial sponsored Berbice Amateur Basketball Association (BABA) competition which...
Sep 05, 2017
Sep 05, 2017
Sep 05, 2017
Sep 05, 2017
Sep 05, 2017
Did you see the cricket match between the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and the Barbados Tridents on Sunday night? If you... more
The WPA is politically blind. It is not seeing clearly the political smoke-signals which are emerging from within the government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Geoffrey Boycott is a BBC cricket commentator. He was an England cricketer for 24 years. Over Sir Ronald... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]