G Square Cavaliers, Good Success register wins

G square Cavaliers and Good Success recorded first round victories when the V Net Communication

T20 tournament commenced on Sunday last at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.

G Square Cavaliers of Belle Plaine defeated Sans Souci by 36 runs in the morning fixture. Batting first, G Square Cavaliers posted 165-8. Satnarine Sahadeo struck 44 while Kamal Khan got 33 and Jaggernauth Manbodh 31, spinner Wayne Osbourne claimed 3-18.

Sans Souci were sent packing for 136 in reply; Cleon Venture made 30, Seon Venture 25 and Omal Bacon 25. Left arm spinner Khan captured 4-18 and Dayawant Shiwnandan 3-36.

In the second game, Good Success defeated Zeelandia by three wickets. Zeelandia took first strike and managed 156- 8; Navishaul Pooran led with 46 while P. Jadookul got 39. Mahase Ramnarine had 2- 8 and off-spinner Nazeer Mohamed 2 -29.

Mohamed slammed five sixes in an unbeaten 48 as Good Success responded with 157-7 in 19.4 overs. Vickram Ramnarine supported with 29 and Samsudeen Mohamed 24. Pooran took 2- 30.

The competition will continue on Sunday with Sans Souci Jaguars playing Noitgedacht and Maria’s Pleasure facing Zeelandia at the said venue.