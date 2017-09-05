DeSinco Trading awards Jemiecia Scott for IGG success

Contributes to Diabetic Centre

In an effort to deliver rounded students, DeSinco Trading Ltd. Founder Frank

DeAbreu, stated that his company will always invest in education and sports. Jemiecia Scott, the daughter of one of the company’s employees, represented Guyana for two consecutive years at the Inter Guiana Games in the discus, a field event, winning gold in 2016 and again this year.

Sixteen-year-old Scott, who is a fifth former at The Bishops’ High School and has her sights set on becoming an Attorney-at-Law, was presented with a monetary gift in recognition of her achievement.

DeAbreu described Scott as a mannerly and disciplined student-athlete during the press brief at the company’s head office in Eccles Industrial Site. At yesterday’s ceremony, 18-year-old Miss Guyana World Vena Mookram, a former student of Bishops’ High, whose platform is Diabetes awareness, received $150,000 from the company towards the development of a Fun Park and Diabetic Centre in the Diamond New Housing Scheme.

The DeSinco Trading boss, explained: that, “Diabetes is one of most dangerous and prevalent diseases in the world and exercise if one of the best way to prevent it,” hence his contribution towards a Fitness Park.

Mookram related that, “The Fitness Park and Diabetic Centre in Diamond New Housing Scheme will have its official opening on Sunday and they will be doing free testing on Sunday and each Sunday as part of a medical outreach for the community.”

She continued: “A lot of persons in Guyana don’t understand the importance of exercising for just 30mins a day, as simple as that in the comfort of your own home which can extend one’s life by significant years.”