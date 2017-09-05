Corona Beer Invitational Football…Police and GFC complete semi-final lineup

The final two quarterfinal matches of the Petra Organisation’s Corona Beer Invitational

Football Tournament were competed on Sunday night at the Georgetown Football Club ground with home side, GFC drubbing Riddim Squad 5-2 in the feature match of the night; Police edged Santos 2-1 in the other clash.

Benjamin Opera led the men in blue and white with a hat-trick to seal their semi-final berth. GFC, which haven’t won a senior title in decades continued with their aggressive playing style that they have showcased throughout the tournament in this match and were quickly up 2-0, six minutes into the match.

Opera was the man who had set the foundation for their huge win, netting both goals. Joel Humphrey followed his footsteps with their third effort in the 42nd minute to give GFC an imposing 3-0 lead at half time.

On resumption, Riddim squad came out with intent to turn the match around and earned early success through a powerful long range shot from Kevin Gordon, using the outside of his right boot to beat GFC’s goalkeeper in the 47th minute.

GFC’s Dwayne Robeiro then quickly responded with a well taken header in the 50th minute before Opera completed his hat-trick in the 72nd minute. Sceyon Hope scored Riddim Squad’s second consolation goal in the dying moments of the game.

Earlier, the Guyana Police Force arrested Santos 2-1 in a come from behind victory. The first half of the game was a physical battle with neither team being able to outdo the other. All three goals of the match were scored in the second half.

Santos broke the deadlock in the 55th minute through a Sherwin Skeete goal but Police’s Quincy Holder took charge of proceedings from thereon in as he netted the equaliser in the 57th minute with a calm shot from inside the box, following a corner.

Holder then fired in the goal ahead and winning goal in the 77th minute which was enough for Police to seal their final four spot.

The semifinals will be contested on Sunday at the same venue when GFC takes on Northern Rangers and Police battle Western Tigers.