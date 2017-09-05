Contractor under fire for works at Manchester Secondary

Just over a week ago parents of the Manchester Secondary School, Corentyne, expressed their disapproval at the quality of work done by a local contractor tasked to complete works on the school in several departments.

It was assured by the contractor then that all will be in place for the reopening of school yesterday.

However, that seemed far from the truth when the Region Six Chairman, David Armogan, paid a visit to the school yesterday to assess the situation.

Upon approaching the school, the bridge leading to the school compound was visibly incomplete. Several classrooms were stacked with construction equipment including cement. The ceilings of two classrooms in the upper flat were ripped out and left unfinished. The staff room had a few desks and chairs piled on top of the other.

The Chairman who seemed appalled at the situation stated, “This proves as a big disappointment because I was assured by Regional engineers that the school will be done for (Monday) but clearly still a lot of work is to be done here. I am however glad that the teachers are making good with the resources that are available under this condition.

According to Armogan, it is a norm for him to visit schools on the first day of the new school term, particularly schools that would have had construction work to be done during the holiday. He lamented that the Contractor, Gupta Engineering, was tasked with completing the work and also to clean up after. This was not done.

Rat droppings were scattered across the floor of the classroom after the removal of the ceiling. “They only have two cleaners here and how much can they do?” Armogan queried.

He promised to have the regional engineer revisit the school for another assessment. “The contractor will have to work in the afternoons and on the weekends to finish this work. The Home Economics department is still incomplete. In fact, nothing has started here as yet; the floors still have to be tiled and this contract was awarded at the beginning of the school holidays.”

It was also disclosed by Armogan that the said contractor was warned, previously, for shoddy work done on the Baracara Primary School. The Chairman noted that the contracting firm would have been given mobilization advances to begin the project at the Manchester Secondary and payments would have had to been made in two phases (middle and end). Armogan stated that he will be looking closely at the project until it is completed.

The Regional Chairman also visited schools along the East Bank Berbice and Vryman’s Erven Secondary where he expressed his satisfaction for those schools in relation to the turnout of students and preparedness during the holidays for the reopening of schools yesterday.