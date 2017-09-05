Caribbean Airlines cancels flights ahead of Hurricane Irma

A general notice has been given to the public by the Caribbean Airlines organization ahead of the incoming Hurricane Irma.

The Airline has cancelled two of its flights, BW 456 scheduled at 06:00hrs from Port of Spain to St. Maarten, and flight BW 457 at 14:00hr from Kingston to St. Maarten.

The Airline is alerting customers to follow the procedures for refunding tickets or cancelling. These must be done before September 13, once their ticket reservations or confirmations were made before Wednesday.

The Airline also stated that if customers wish to change their reservations they must complete their travel by September 13, 2017 unless the booking was different and must note that the airline is not responsible for any transportation issues planned by the customers.

Customers are advised to check the Caribbean airlines website for further details.