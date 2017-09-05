Caribbean Airlines cancels flights ahead of Hurricane Irma

Latest update September 5th, 2017 12:15 AM
A general notice has been given to the public by the Caribbean Airlines organization ahead of the incoming Hurricane Irma.
The Airline has cancelled two of its flights, BW 456 scheduled at 06:00hrs from Port of Spain to St. Maarten, and flight BW 457 at 14:00hr from Kingston to St. Maarten.
The Airline is alerting customers to follow the procedures for refunding tickets or cancelling. These must be done before September 13, once their ticket reservations or confirmations were made before Wednesday.
The Airline also stated that if customers wish to change their reservations they must complete their travel by September 13, 2017 unless the booking was different and must note that the airline is not responsible for any transportation issues planned by the customers.
Customers are advised to check the Caribbean airlines website for further details.
Sep 04, 2017By Calvin Chapman Panthers closed off the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) 2016 season in excellent style following up their win last week in the GRFU one-day 7s tournament by capturing the Trophy...
Sep 04, 2017
Sep 04, 2017
Sep 04, 2017
Sep 04, 2017
Sep 04, 2017
Did you see the cricket match between the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and the Barbados Tridents on Sunday night? If you... more
The WPA is politically blind. It is not seeing clearly the political smoke-signals which are emerging from within the government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Geoffrey Boycott is a BBC cricket commentator. He was an England cricketer for 24 years. Over Sir Ronald... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]