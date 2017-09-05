Latest update September 5th, 2017 12:15 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Caribbean Airlines cancels flights ahead of Hurricane Irma

Sep 05, 2017 News 0

A general notice has been given to the public by the Caribbean Airlines organization ahead of the incoming Hurricane Irma.
The Airline has cancelled two of its flights, BW 456 scheduled at 06:00hrs from Port of Spain to St. Maarten, and flight BW 457 at 14:00hr from Kingston to St. Maarten.
The Airline is alerting customers to follow the procedures for refunding tickets or cancelling. These must be done before September 13, once their ticket reservations or confirmations were made before Wednesday.
The Airline also stated that if customers wish to change their reservations they must complete their travel by September 13, 2017 unless the booking was different and must note that the airline is not responsible for any transportation issues planned by the customers.
Customers are advised to check the Caribbean airlines website for further details.

More in this category

Sports

Undefeated Panthers arrest GDF to win Trophy Stall/GRFU 7s title

Undefeated Panthers arrest GDF to win Trophy Stall/GRFU 7s title

Sep 04, 2017

By Calvin Chapman Panthers closed off the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) 2016 season in excellent style following up their win last week in the GRFU one-day 7s tournament by capturing the Trophy...
Read More
GABA/BANKS DIH B’ball Under-23 League…Colts stack up another win; Pacesetters upset UG Trojans

GABA/BANKS DIH B’ball Under-23...

Sep 04, 2017

‘Dicke’ Fields was 2nd to none in our team – Fullbore Captain Persaud

‘Dicke’ Fields was 2nd to none in our team...

Sep 04, 2017

Rutherford and Bishun bowl EBD/Upper Demerara to 26-run win over Georgetown

Rutherford and Bishun bowl EBD/Upper Demerara to...

Sep 04, 2017

The Importance of Community grounds

The Importance of Community grounds

Sep 04, 2017

Guinness Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor Championship…Tomorrow is D-Day for several teams as they face the exit

Guinness Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor...

Sep 04, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • The WPA has served its purpose

    The WPA is politically blind. It is not seeing clearly the political smoke-signals which are emerging from within the government... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]