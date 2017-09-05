Body suspected to be drowned girl found at Ruimzeight foreshore

A body suspected to be that of seven-year-old Jayleena Titus, who drowned at the Kingston seawall on August 26, last, was washed up at Ruimzeight foreshore last week.

The body is currently at the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour.

Reports are that the body is partially decomposed but recognizable. The child’s family will be visiting the parlour today to identify the remains.

Kaieteur News was informed that the body was clad in a pair of long camouflage pants; similar to what little Titus was wearing when she drowned on a fishing trip.

The seven-year-old girl had gone to the seawall with her father, Richard Titus, her 10-year-old brother, Jason, and a cousin when the tragedy occurred.

According to reports, the children were playing in the water at around 17.30 hrs when Jayleena disappeared.

Recalling what transpired, Jayleena’s brother said that while his father was fishing, he and his cousin were playing in the water. He said that while his sister was also in the water, she was closer to land.

”Me and my cousin were playing in the water and my father called my sister and she went and when she come back, she come and put her hands around me and I take her back (to the shallow part) and I tell her not to come out back,” Jason Titus related.

He further noted that there was a boat close-by and he warned his sister about going close to it. “I went back with my cousin and we were playing and when I look back, I didn’t see my sister. After I start look around, I see her hands in the air so I send my cousin to call my father and I went to save her.”

Jason reportedly reached to his sister and tried to grab her but she bit his hands and when he let go for a second, she disappeared beneath the water.

”When I pull away my hand, I didn’t see her anymore. I search the water for her but she wasn’t there,” the sibling revealed. He added that he too almost drowned but managed to swim to safety.