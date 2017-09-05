Beharry leads Floodlights to victory over Invaders Masters

Latest update September 5th, 2017 12:20 AM
A fine all-round performance by former Berbice senior cricketer Anil Beharry led Floodlights
of Georgetown to a convincing seven-wicket win against Invaders Masters of Essequibo Coast in a T20 game played on Saturday night last at the DCC ground, Queenstown, Georgetown.
The visitors decided to bat and reached 134-9. D. Lakhan hit 46 and got admirable support from former national youth player Beesham Seepersaud 34. Eleven-year old spinner Romeo Deonarain, his father Ricky Deonarain, pacers Surendra Nauth and Shawn Massiah took two wickets apiece, while Beharry had one.
Beharry then crafted an unbeaten 47 and got support from Shawn Massiah who made 31 not out as Floodlights responded with 136-3 in 17.4 overs. The duo put on 101 after they were precariously placed at 35 for 3 in the 7th over; Unnis Yusuf contributed 27.
Linden Daniels claimed two wickets and Seepersaud one. Beharry was adjudged man-of-the-match.
