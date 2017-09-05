Latest update September 5th, 2017 12:15 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Batavia kicks off Heritage Month celebrations

Sep 05, 2017 News 0

Indigenous Month was officially launched in the Lower Mazaruni sub region with

The pageant participants.

Batavia’s Heritage Day celebrations on Sunday.
Residents from Bartica and surrounding communities converged at Batavia’s Arian Island located in the Lower Cuyuni River, Region Seven to celebrate with the Batavia community.
Toshao Eyon Boyal said that Batavia is a leader in heritage celebrations with its first ever Heritage Day dating back to the early 90s. “Batavia has always maintained a rich cultural environment,” Boyal said as he launched the day’s festivities.
Boyal charged the indigenous people to preserve their heritage beyond the celebration of Heritage Month. “Continue to be the proud indigenous persons you are and let us continue to empower ourselves,” he said.
Also making briefs remarks was Region Seven Chairman, Gordon Bradford, who encouraged indigenous residents to work together for the development of their communities.
“Don’t ask yourself what Batavia can do for you, but ask yourself what you can do to further the development of Batavia and each and every Amerindian community, so that our children and the future generations would be assured of a better life in the future,” Bradford said.
Heavy wind and rains delayed the start of the heritage celebration but did not stop the flow of visitors to the island, who indulged in the various indigenous food, like tuma pot and various wild meats, as well as piwari and fly, as they waited out the bad the weather.
When the skies cleared in the afternoon, patrons participated in piwari drinking and tocuma worm eating contests. The highlight of the heritage celebration was the Batavia junior heritage pageant.
Seven young ladies vied for the junior heritage pageant crown. The contestants displayed their cultural dress and talent while their various platforms tackled serious social issues affecting their community like the school dropout rate and preserving their culture.
The pageant was interspersed with cultural dances from the Batavia Culture Group.
As dusk fell on Arian Island, young Novita Pawelae was crowned Junior Ms Batavia.

More in this category

Sports

Undefeated Panthers arrest GDF to win Trophy Stall/GRFU 7s title

Undefeated Panthers arrest GDF to win Trophy Stall/GRFU 7s title

Sep 04, 2017

By Calvin Chapman Panthers closed off the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) 2016 season in excellent style following up their win last week in the GRFU one-day 7s tournament by capturing the Trophy...
Read More
GABA/BANKS DIH B’ball Under-23 League…Colts stack up another win; Pacesetters upset UG Trojans

GABA/BANKS DIH B’ball Under-23...

Sep 04, 2017

‘Dicke’ Fields was 2nd to none in our team – Fullbore Captain Persaud

‘Dicke’ Fields was 2nd to none in our team...

Sep 04, 2017

Rutherford and Bishun bowl EBD/Upper Demerara to 26-run win over Georgetown

Rutherford and Bishun bowl EBD/Upper Demerara to...

Sep 04, 2017

The Importance of Community grounds

The Importance of Community grounds

Sep 04, 2017

Guinness Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor Championship…Tomorrow is D-Day for several teams as they face the exit

Guinness Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor...

Sep 04, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • The WPA has served its purpose

    The WPA is politically blind. It is not seeing clearly the political smoke-signals which are emerging from within the government... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]