With N2N Taxi service…Businesswoman creates jobs for unemployed in her community

– three female drivers on staff

By Feona Morrison

“When we opened base one it took a lot of young men off of the streets,” says Coletta Primo who employs over 30 drivers in her taxi service business.

N2N Taxi Service which is based at Bent Street and Louisa Row, Georgetown and Roxanne Burnham, Gardens, Georgetown respectively, was started three years ago after Primo saw the need for creating employment for people in these communities. The taxi service operates 24/7.

The second base was commissioned about a month ago at Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown and also includes a wash bay which has created jobs for not only men but women in the neighbourhood. When asked why she chose to get involved in this type of business, Primo explained that at the time of the opening of the first base there were no taxi services in the area and she capitalized on the opportunity.

But Primo does not only employ male drivers; there are three female drivers among her staff.

One of them is Marcia Lewis, who is over 50 years old. She has been described as “agile and young looking” by her boss. The other female drivers are Amanda Mc Nichol and Wendy Adams. Primo said that she and her staff get along very well, although the males outnumber the females. But she does not feel dominated by the men and even went on to describe her business as “the no nonsense taxi service.”

The businesswoman was reminded of recent incidents in which taxi drivers fell victim to carjackers.

Asked about what measures are in place to prevent such attacks, Primo explained that even though the drivers are from different religious backgrounds they would engage in morning devotions every day before commencing work.

However, she recalled that about a year ago, one of the drivers attached to the Bent Street and Louisa Row Base was the victim of a carjacking.

Recounting the horrific ordeal, Primo said that one night a male visited the base and requested a taxi.

“It was around 11’o clock a night. A few drivers were out there. The customer came up to the side of the driver’s car. The driver asked the man if he need a taxi and he replied yes. But his hat was down in his face and nobody paid much attention or recognized him. The customer told him that he going to La Penitence.”

Upon arrival at the destination, Primo stated that the driver asked the customer to spare him a few minutes because he had to go and get somebody. It was at that point, she recounted that the customer placed a gun to the driver’s head before escaping with cash and the car.

According to the businesswoman, the driver was rescued by persons in the area who witnesses the ordeal. Fortunately, the driver escaped unhurt. But although a report was made the East LaPenitence Police Outpost the perpetrator is still to be captured and vehicle yet to be recovered.

“I felt responsible. It’s like one of your children got hurt. It took a toll on the driver because he eased off working at nights.”

The driver eventually stopped working with the base.

For Primo, it is not all about making money. She sees the need to gave back to society and as such been making monetary donations to various schools around Georgetown.

Even though she only started the initiative last year, plans are already in place to make it an annual activity.

Nevertheless, she disclosed: “This taxi service is based on honestly. If we do not have a car at the moment we would let the customer know and gave them a time as to when one will be available.”

Primo added that she takes customers’ compliments and criticisms very seriously as this will help her to implement measures to provide exemplary service.

In the meantime, Primo is currently working assiduously on establishing a variety store at the Roxanne Burnham Garden location. She says that this venture will not only create more jobs for persons in the area but will be an added service, since customers will be able to have cooking gas and water delivered to their homes. Primo’s employees had nothing but good things to say about her and during a visit to the Roxanne Burnham Garden base many of them joked with her.

In the next five years, the businesswoman sees herself establishing a children’s home and extends gratitude to the Institute for Private Enterprise Development (IPED) for financial assistance and business advice.

The logo for the taxi service is the Map of Guyana with the colours of the national flag within.