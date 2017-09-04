We will not give up – CSTC Coordinator

The Cavaliers Sports and Tour Club (CSTC) noted for promotion of the sport Race-Walking has informed that it ‘Will not give Up’ despite the many challenges faced but will continue to press on with its agenda to promote and expand the sport countrywide.

So says CSTC Coordinator, Ms Jennifer Major who has emphasised that the future of Race-Walking is primarily among the youth which is the club’s main focus.

In a release from the club, it noted that, “There is no doubt that Guyana has a lot of talent mainly among our youth in race-walking but without the necessary support, access to training and the staging of more race-walk countrywide these talents will be left to deteriorate.”

Ms Major informed that number of race-walk events planned for junior Race-Walkers during the August holiday vacation were cancelled due to insufficient sponsorship. She said it was a tough decision to make but without support, it was done with no other options.

“We were able to stage a successful 10k Junior Race-Walk at Soesdkye EBD in association with Soesdkye Hemp Association with sponsorship from Ming’s Products and Services, Vice President and Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Mr. Sydney Allicock and Mr. Mohamed Ahamad of Mohamed Ahmad Construction Works of Belvedere Corentyne.”