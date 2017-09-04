Latest update September 4th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

We will not give up – CSTC Coordinator

Sep 04, 2017 Sports 0

The Cavaliers Sports and Tour Club (CSTC) noted for promotion of the sport Race-Walking has informed that it ‘Will not give Up’ despite the many challenges faced but will continue to press on with its agenda to promote and expand the sport countrywide.
So says CSTC Coordinator, Ms Jennifer Major who has emphasised that the future of Race-Walking is primarily among the youth which is the club’s main focus.
In a release from the club, it noted that, “There is no doubt that Guyana has a lot of talent mainly among our youth in race-walking but without the necessary support, access to training and the staging of more race-walk countrywide these talents will be left to deteriorate.”
Ms Major informed that number of race-walk events planned for junior Race-Walkers during the August holiday vacation were cancelled due to insufficient sponsorship. She said it was a tough decision to make but without support, it was done with no other options.
“We were able to stage a successful 10k Junior Race-Walk at Soesdkye EBD in association with Soesdkye Hemp Association with sponsorship from Ming’s Products and Services, Vice President and Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Mr. Sydney Allicock and Mr. Mohamed Ahamad of Mohamed Ahmad Construction Works of Belvedere Corentyne.”

More in this category

Sports

We will not give up – CSTC Coordinator

We will not give up – CSTC Coordinator

Sep 04, 2017

The Cavaliers Sports and Tour Club (CSTC) noted for promotion of the sport Race-Walking has informed that it ‘Will not give Up’ despite the many challenges faced but will continue to press on...
Read More
Guyana will be severely exploited by the Exxon deal

Guyana will be severely exploited by the Exxon...

Sep 04, 2017

Calvin Ming’s Pabst Racing Team are USF 2000 Series 2017 champs

Calvin Ming’s Pabst Racing Team are USF 2000...

Sep 03, 2017

Trophy Stall/GRFU 7s one-day tournament scrums off today at the National Park

Trophy Stall/GRFU 7s one-day tournament scrums...

Sep 03, 2017

EBD/Upper Demerara trail by one run with 8 wkts intact against Georgetown

EBD/Upper Demerara trail by one run with 8 wkts...

Sep 03, 2017

Youth in Focus…An instinctive desire to succeed drives West Dem. Sec. student/athlete, Joanna Archer

Youth in Focus…An instinctive desire to...

Sep 03, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]