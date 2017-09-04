Undefeated Panthers arrest GDF to win Trophy Stall/GRFU 7s title

By Calvin Chapman

Panthers closed off the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) 2016 season in excellent style following up their win last week in the GRFU one-day 7s tournament by capturing the Trophy Stall 7s yesterday at the National Park Track and Field Pitch.

Panthers matched strength with GDF, the latter team did not participate in the previous week’s tourney. Ryan Dey, who was hampered by injury from October to earlier in the year, followed up his outstanding performance the previous week, scoring the first try for the Panthers in the final; before the multi-talented Lloyd Anderson, who is a defensive player with Pele Football Club completed the conversion.

Roger Skeete scored another try for the champions to leave the score 12-0, untouched by the overwhelmed GDF side at half time of the 15-minute game. Following the resumption of action, Panther’s Skipper Rondell McArthur finished a try to take his side’s final tally to 17 and in the clear for their second 7s title in as many weeks.

One of the standout performers in the Panthers side, Ryan Dey expressed his delight with their second title: “I feel great, the team feels great, we are finally back in tune after coming off a long break, our hard work has paid off.”

It was a good scrum day for the Panthers who are now unbeaten in seven games in the 7s format. They got off the five-team competition in exciting fashion with a 52-0 demolition of the developing Police Falcons team in their opening match of the day.

Panthers had a huge test against Hornets whom they dethroned the previous week in their second match, but after winning their two previous games against Hornets, confidence was high and they marched past the 2015 champions 28-5, led by 9 points from the inform Lance Adonis.

The GDF side had a relatively comfortable road to the final after edging Hornets 17-14 in their first match before receiving a walkover from Caribs, which had to forfeit the game due to the fact that four of their eight players who competed earlier, sustained injuries.

Before Caribs pulled out of participating in the tournament, they had suffered a demoralizing 14-28 loss to Police Falcons which definitely lifted spirits of the Falcons squad after they had lost all three of their matches in the GRFU 7s tourney the previous week. Falcons were led by Clyde Prowell with 10 points, two tries.