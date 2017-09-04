The Importance of Community grounds

By Sean Devers

The building and rehabilitation of sports facilities in the various communities around Guyana is important not only for sports development but also for forging community spirit, reducing crime and improving health and concentration among students, this view is shared by newly appointed Sports Minister Dr George Norton.

“I intend to talk to the Minister of Communities and Ministry of Agriculture to see if my Ministry can utilise their equipment and Machinery for the ground rehabilitation project which is very important,” said Dr Norton.

Most of the community grounds, including the Skeldon, Rosehall Canjie, Blairmount, LBI and Uitvlugt are all controlled by GUYSUCO, they all hosted First-Class cricket in the past along with the Suddie and Hampton Court grounds in Essequibo are in a state of disrepair.

The Bermine ground in Stanlytown New Amsterdam once produced several national and Berbice inter-county cricketers but is no longer used for anything while the most famous of them all Bourda, where West Indies won its first ever Test match in 1930 is an eyesore with the dilapidated Lance Gibbs stand creating an imminent danger if it collapses. The three story Media Centre is rotting while the once famous School boys stand has been torn down.

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson is a member of the GCC, the oldest Cricket Club in the West Indies and a historical landmark in the City of Georgetown. The state owned PSU ground had trees taller than the brand new fence and it was only this week that the ground was cut but it is still in an unplayable condition while the concrete practice facility at the GNIC ground, equipped with washroom and shower facilities is covered by bush and in an unusable condition.

This facility was intended for use by the Demerara Cricket Board and built by the GCB with funds from the Stanford T20 tournament. There are several other Government owned grounds and playfields across Guyana which are just a waste of space since they cannot be used one of which is NIS.

The Minister is aware of the advantages of upgrading sporting facilitates in his capacity as Minister of Social Cohesion.

“I will approach the Finance Minister to get the maximum funds to start work on the grounds. I will have to negotiate with the Ministry since there are many such grounds throughout Guyana and bringing them back to what they were will cost a lot” explained Minister Norton.

“It’s sad to see so many grounds including the Queen’s College, which has three grounds, in such a deplorable state” lamented the former QC student.

The playing field in West Ruimveldt is one of the few grounds in the inner city that is maintained; it was rehabilitated by this Government which also resurfaced the road used for jogging by residents of West Ruimveldt.