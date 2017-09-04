The credibility of GECOM is at stake

The actions of GECOM in withdrawing advertisements from Kaieteur News and the silence from the parties of the coalition government is the clearest sign yet that what has passed for political change in 2015 amounts to nothing more than an exchange.

There has not been a single word of condemnation of the actions of GECOM from the PNCR or the AFC or even the Working People’s Alliance. The latter has been taking an independent position in recent times.

The withdrawal of the advertisements has been viewed by the management of Kaieteur News as an act of retaliation at that newspaper’s coverage of some highly controversial procurement practices which should have been investigated.

There is no Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission in place and therefore there have been no formal meetings of the Commission, something which represents a lacuna in the law. The absence of a Chairperson should not lead to a paralysis of the Commission.

The President is now considering a third list of names submitted by the Leader of the Opposition. At the rate he is going, we may have a fourth and fifth list because he has insisted that a judge has given her perception of the law and he will continue to act in accordance with his interpretation of the law. It therefore means that, notwithstanding the court’s guidance on the issue, that the Head of State can very well again decide that he has not been given a full complement of fit and proper persons and therefore the process has to continue.

We therefore could well be looking down the gauntlet of an extended process of consideration. In the meantime, GECOM continues to be run without a Commission.

As such, there is no body to review the decision to withhold the advertisements from GECOM. It is hoped that whenever a Chairperson is appointed, that the first issue which will be investigated is the controversial procurement, which has been taken out. Such an investigation would indicate the commitment of the Commission to stamp out corruption, the existence of which can undermine public confidence in the work of the commission.

If there is a lack of confidence in the work of the Commission, then the outcome of elections will continue to be marred by suspicion and this is not healthy for democracy in Guyana.

No elections Commission which cannot respect press freedom can be expected to run off a free and fair election. The credibility of GECOM therefore is at stake in this matter.

Kaieteur News must leave nothing to chance. It should, immediately, after a meeting of the Commission of convened, write to whoever is the Chairperson and demand an investigation. Civil society organizations, which have also been quiet, in light of the charges of retaliation against this newspaper, should petition the Commission to undertake an investigation into the charges. Let the chips fall where they have to fall!

Kaieteur News should also send a complaint to the Us Department of State so that this matter can be highlighted in the annual human rights report on Guyana. A similar report should be made to the United Nations Human Rights Commission.

Secondly, the Commission should consider the issue of the withdrawal of the advertisements. It should investigate whether this is a punitive action.

If this is proven to be so, then the Commission will find itself confronted with a clear intention of the violation of press freedom. And that would require that those involved in any such scheme be removed forthwith from the Commission

It is strange that since 2015, the ABC countries have been extremely silent on abuses of press freedom in Guyana. It is a mistake. The ABC countries may be happy because of gold and oil with the present government but they must recall that they were equally happy with Burnham’s rigging of elections to keep Cheddi Jagan out of power because they feared his communist leanings.

But Burnham turned around and stabbed them in the back, including nationalizing their companies in the bauxite and sugar industries and then by recognizing Cuba and forging closer ties with the USSR.