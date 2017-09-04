Son stabbed with pitchfork while defending mom

– violent man flouts restraining order

Relatives of a West Bank Demerara woman are appealing to the police to protect her from her violent spouse, who allegedly continues to subject her to physical and emotional abuse, despite being issued with a restraining order.

He has reportedly made numerous threats on the woman’s life.

They claim that the individual attacked his wife with a pitch-fork on Saturday and stabbed her son in the head with the same implement, when the youth went to his mother’s defence.

The family said that they are also displeased with the response they have received from some ranks at the Wales Police Station. They alleged that a policewoman there even told the distraught woman “don’t cry at this station,” when she went to file her complaint.

Both mother and son have obtained medical documents from the West Demerara Regional Hospital. The mother sustained injuries to her left shoulder when she was struck with the pitchfork.

Divisional Commander Leslie James confirmed yesterday that ranks at Wales Police Station had received a complaint about an attack on the woman’s son. He said that the ranks went in search of the alleged attacker but failed to locate him. They are continuing their efforts to find him, Commander James said.

It is alleged that at around 13.00 hrs on Saturday, the woman was in her house when her spouse entered and began to physically assault her.

Eyewitnesses said that the woman’s son, who was outside, intervened and attempted to evict the man from the yard. In response, the man allegedly picked up a pitchfork and stabbed his son in the head. The youth reportedly had to flee to avoid further injury.

It is alleged that the man then pushed his spouse to the ground, and dragged her into the yard.

“He start shouting and say he will murder all of us, and he said that the police can’t do him nothing,” a relative said, adding that the man then left.

Mother and son alleged that they received a rude reception when they went to the Wales Police Station to make a report. It is alleged that one policewoman told the mother, “don’t cry in this station,” while another rank at first refused to allow the son to enter the compound.

Another senior rank eventually gave the victims medical forms, which they took to the hospital.

Kaieteur News understands that the woman filed a restraining order against her spouse several months ago. Nevertheless, he reportedly continues to occupy the top flat of the premises.

The alleged victim has reportedly made numerous complaints against the suspect and has also sought assistance from Help and Shelter and Legal Aid.