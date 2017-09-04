Shalom Ministries donates to GPHC

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) recently received a much needed donation of mobility devices.

The donation was made by Shalom Ministries, and was received by head of the orthopedic department, Doctor David Samaroo on behalf of GPHC, according to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Mitzy Campbell.

The group which intends to reach out to persons in need is one of the notable donors of the hospital.

The donation included wheelchairs, metal crutches, walkers, bathroom stools, hand braces and a variety of other support materials.

According to the PRO, “We do look forward to donations like these because we give them to people who have orthopedic problems, we don’t sell it to them, therefore it’s always good when people can donated these devices”.

Dr. Samaroo in his remarks highlighted that he would usually see numerous patients who are in dire need of the equipment and reiterated the importance and significance of same.

In July last, the hospital’s Opthamology Department received a donation of medical supplies from the George Subraj Family Foundation.

It included medical supplies inclusive of an 87-piece surgical instrument set that included precision forceps, dissecting instruments, surgical scissors, vascular clamps, needle holders and eye drops.

This donation was valued over US$20,000

Chairperson of GPHC’s Board of Directors, Kesaundra Alves, received the donation and expressed her gratitude for the team’s continued support. Vice President of the George Subraj Family Foundation, Tony Subraj, said that the family’s foundation will remain committed to supporting the GPHC and the Ministry of Public Health through their annual corneal transplant mission as a way to expand the services offered by GPHC.