Rutherford and Bishun bowl EBD/Upper Demerara to 26-run win over Georgetown

Pacer Sherfene Rutherford and left arm spinner Totoram Bishun shared nine wickets between them as East Bank Demerara/Upper Demerara defeated Georgetown by 26 runs in the first round of the Cricket Guyana Inc. Jaguars three-day franchise league, yesterday.

Rutherford grabbed 5-11 while Bishun bagged 4-15 combining to rout Georgetown 56 in 25.1 overs after they were set 83 to win at Lusignan. Resuming on their overnight second innings score of 20-2, with Vishaul Singh and Sachin Singh on four each, EBD/Upper Demerara were bowled out for 103 off 29.1 overs 10 minutes before lunch on a complicated pitch.

Sachin Singh was bowled for six with one that kept low by Qumar Torrington after he put on 14 with Vishaul Singh. Ronaldo Ali-Mohamed was then trapped lbw by Torrington with another one that kept low without scoring before Rutherford (01) was caught off Gajanan Suknanan as EBD/Upper Demerara were reduced to 37-5.

Corwin Austin stuck around with Vishaul Singh for a while before he was removed for 10 while Singh who struck three fours was lbw to Suknanan for 28. Ershad Ali slammed two fours and two sixes in a top score of 32 as Suknanan finished with 3-22, Devon Lord 2-0, Torrington 2-12, Wintz 2-19 and Joshua Wade 1-27.

In their second turn at the crease, Georgetown were put on the back foot early when Rutherford had Robin Bacchus caught without scoring. Fellow opener Martin Pestano Belle (03) was bowled by Rutherford who also removed Marvan Prashad (00) as Georgetown slipped to 24-3. Dexter Solomon fell for three before Devon Lord (05) before Sunil Singh added 28 for the fifth-wicket. Singh hit three four’s before he was removed by Ali-Mohamed for a top score of 32; his dismissal triggered a procession as Georgetown lost their last five wickets for two runs; the game finished in the second session of the second day. Rutherford ended with match figures of 12-59.

Scores: EBD/Upper Demerara 115 (V. Singh 32, Suknanan 3-24, Steven Sankar 3-38) and 103 (Ershad Ali 32, Suknanan 3-22,) beat Georgetown 136 (Robin Bacchus 51, Dexter Solomon 29, Rutherford 7-48, Ali-Mohamed 2-27) and 56 (Sunil Singh 32, Rutherford 5-11, Bishun 4-15) by 26 runs.