Residents near Le Repentir Cemetery worry about health, safety

-as burial site remains in deplorable state

The Le Repentir Cemetery remains in an appalling state; overgrown with shrubs, filthy, and a haven for those bent on mischief.

The state of the historical burial site has caused residents living nearby to be fearful for their safety and health.

This is due to the fact that the drains are clogged with grass and garbage, making them the perfect breeding ground for serpents and mosquitoes.

Kaieteur News received many complaints and from residents who live on the outskirts of the burial ground.

A concerned villager, Clint Cyrus said: “The government has to come around in these environment and see what going on, because is we taxpayers money is maintain this system and them ain’t doing nothing for the smaller people in this country”.

The resident suggested that the government take prisoners to maintain the burial grounds across the country and “pay them a fine piece so that when they come out here, they don’t have to go and do the same thing again.”

He added that, “That can’t wait till every four to five years to maintain the burial grounds cause people passing, they getting rob.”

Cyrus also suggested that there be placement of street lights around the burial ground to discourage criminal activity.

Every day and night incidents occur within the vicinity, according to Cyrus and his friends. They explained that the robberies might not be “huge”, but “people would lose them phone and suh”.

“The school children, number one have to pass through the facility, all sorts ah thing could happen.”

He seized the opportunity to expose that people have been going to the extreme of even dumping refuse at the site. Another resident complained that the stench of garbage comes to them when the wind blows heavily.

A 65-year-old resident said he has been living in the area for 30 years and saw only a few cleaning campaigns done. “They’re not taking care of it so it is getting out of hand. They need to do something about it. I have to go through that area there and with all that bush. I don’t know who is be in there and then they dumping a lot of mess and it smells bad. I don’t think they are taking care of the environment in this area.”

He noted that burial grounds in other countries are much cleaner. Meanwhile, in Guyana, people wanting to visit the tombs of loved ones would be apprehensive of entering the cemetery, or may be unable to reach certain areas.

Travis Whitney, another resident, said he has been living in the area for approximately six years and only saw two clean-up campaigns done to the cemetery. He said that the area is usually a haven for criminals and suggested that M&CC should not only have a clean-up campaign done, but should also do maintenance works.