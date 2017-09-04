Region 3 top CSEC, CAPE performers honoured

By: Feona Morrison

Six students residing and attending schools in Region 3, were on Saturday awarded with cash incentives as well as trophies and certificates for their outstanding performance at the recent sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE). The sterling achievement of these students was recognized by the Region 3 Chamber of Commerce and Industry (R3CCI) at an inaugural award ceremony held at the Aracari Resort, Versailles, West Bank Demerara.

Those honoured were the nation’s top CAPE student Vamanadev Hiralall of Saraswati Vidya Niketan.

Hiralall attained 13 Grade one passes and three Grade two passes.

Leading the way for the CSEC students were Faneeza Etwaroo of the West Demerara Secondary School, who attained 11 Grade ones; Mellisia Hammichand, also of the West Demerara Secondary School, with 10 Grade Ones and one Grade two; Nirmala Sonauth of the same school achieved nine Grade ones and two Grade threes; Muhamed Ali from Zeeburg Secondary School attained eight Grade ones and two Grade twos and Suzanna Dass of West Demerara Secondary School, with eight Grade ones and two Grade twos.

During the feature address, President of R3CCI, Mr. Radesh Rameshwar, emphasized on the value of education towards nation building.

He said that the aim of the R3CCI is to build the region by investing in its human resources.

“We are here to motivate and start a revolution to further put this region and its resources on the map.”

According to him, this is the first time the Chamber and Commerce has undertaken such an event since it came into existence in 2000.

He revealed that the event will be bigger next year since prizes will be awarded to students who are successful at the Secondary School Entrance Examination (SSEE).

“We want to continue to encourage young people, motivate them so that they can get better and better every year. We want Region 3 to be the number one region when it comes to education, business…”

He advised the students that the grades they have attained are just a foundation and encouraged them to pursue higher education.

The prizes given to the students were aligned with the field of study they want to pursue.

Four of them indicated to members of R3CCI that they wanted to do ACCA and were given monies to pay for the foundation course.

“As they progress, the chamber is going to do its utmost to assist them financially because most of these ACCA things are done in Georgetown,” Rameshwar stated.

Also speaking at the event was Deputy Chief Education Officer (DCEO), Mr. Owen Pollard, who urged the students to surround themselves with the “smartest people.”

He told them that they will be faced with numerous challenges throughout their lives.

“Some of these challenges will make you while others will break you. Once you are having smart people around you, you will be challenged to do your very best. Smart people will challenge you to dig into your reservoir, bringing the best out of you.”

“…Putting you on a pedestal above the rest. Smart people may want to do the task for you without letting you know how it is done and making you dependent upon them. But if you are smarter you will ensure that you know it all so you will be able to detect when you are given the short end of the stick.”

Meanwhile, Regional Education Officer, Ms. Penelope Mc Intosh, reminded the students that they have made their respective schools as well as the nation proud.

“This shows that our teachers are committed to their work of molding the nation’s children…An achievement as impressive as this is long, complex and sometimes frustrating. Yet it is immensely rewarding at the end.”

She thanked the R3CCI for helping to develop and shape the students’ future, which she hopes will have a lasting impact on the world.

The head teachers from each school were given plaques; while two teachers from every school were recognized for their contribution towards education over the years.

Among those in attendance were the Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Denis Jaikarran; PPP Member of Parliament Irfan Alli; Dr. Mark Constantine; Dr; Amanda Tewari and Ms. Natasha Mahadeo.