MLC continues tradition with young CSEC top performers

Morgan’s Learning Centre (MLC) is continuing the tradition of promoting young students at the level of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate, (CSEC) exams.

Students would normally write the examination at the level of fifth form or by the time they are 16 years old. However, within the past decade, MLC has seen hundreds of success stories at CSEC; from students, ages 12 -15 years old.

This year, students of the centre, Lorenzo Constantine, 12, and Chirag Chandwani, 13, obtained passes at the CSEC. The students praised God, their parents, and teachers at MLC for their success.

Constantine obtained a Grade 2 in Mathematics and Chandwani, who obtained a Distinction at CSEC for Principles of Accounts, (POA) last year, attained Grade 1 for Mathematics and Grade 2 for English.

Constantine, a first time CSEC performer, told Kaieteur News that he started attending classes at MLC last year. “I only had six months to prepare for the exams, but Sir Morgan saw my ability and confidence, so he encouraged me to write CSEC.”

The students were only exposed to CSEC lessons via the centre.

They explained that “we did regular school on week days and did CSEC classes on weekend.”

Other MLC students who were successful at CSEC 2017 include third formers, Shamar Leitch , David Austin, ,Christopher Barker , Kerissa Smartt , Shaquille Drayton, Daniel Mc Almount , Ronexie Hussain, Orlisa Clarke, Nyah Hoppie.

The third formers obtained Grades 1 -3 passes in Principles of Accounts, (POA).

Similarly, fourth formers , Latifa Bowman Princess Charles Chaim Evelyn Khalika Felix, Shavine Haynes, Soraya Henry, Vincent Henry , Devika Katwaru, Danielle Khan, Daneshwar Lall, Tarren Niles, Afisha Phoenix, Jourim Ralph, Lydia Reid, Khemchandra Ali, Shemar Berkley, Randy Paddy, Keishana Parris, Keneilsha Bacchus, Felicia Frank, Saskia Hutson,Shakira Reman and Kadija Brathwaite , obtained passes in Mathematics, Principles of Accounts, Principles of Business , Office Administration, Mathematics and Economics .

Head of the institution, Orin Morgan, explained that the objective of the Centre is to encourage students to excel at every level of their lives.

“Our goal is not to leave the gifted students behind … from the time persons enroll at MLC; we start to assess their capabilities and try to bring out the best in them.”

He noted the students could not have achieved the feat without the help of the parents and the approval of the parent.

“Also, I want to point out the efforts of Sir Huburn Collins; he really worked the students and I want to specially thank the parents for their cooperation.”

Morgan remains resolute in his objective to shape the character of his students.

MLC over the past few years has been established as a leader in providing CSEC Lessons.

The centre, located at John Street, Campbellville, caters for some 300 pupils.

MLC opened its doors in 2013, offering CSEC tuition for Forms 1 – 5 in a variety of subjects including English, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Information Technology, Principles of Accounts, Principles of Business, Office Procedures, Social Studies and Spanish.

The Centre also provides CAPE lessons for a number of subjects, including Communication Studies, Sociology, Management of Business, Accounting.

As part of the mission, Morgan noted that the main objective is for MLC students to produce results.

“Our qualified and experienced teaching staff follow the latest teaching methodologies to help our students produce these results.”