Magistrate under investigation for conduct, handling of cases

The Judicial Service Commission is currently deliberating on a matter related to the conduct of a Berbice Magistrate.

Sources have since confirmed that the JSC has launched investigations into the handling management of cases by Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh.

This newspaper learnt the Magistrate came under investigation following reports about his conduct.

Magistrate Singh has been handling a number of cases at Springlands Corentyne; some of which include the widely publicized murder case involving US based Guyana multi- million Marcus Bisram.

Additionally, Kaieteur News has been following a Preliminary Investigation before Magistrate Singh relating to the murder of Berbice trader, Shameer Ali Mursalin called Kazo of Weld Tank Dam Crabwood Creek.

The case attracted media attention after it was reported that Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh had allowed the main witness, (Rocky Profitt), to testify without permitting him to review the evidence or sign his deposition. Singh’s action was highly criticized by those in the legal fraternity.

The Magistrate had adjourned the case without re-reading the evidence and allowing the main witness of the trial to review and sign his deposition.

When contacted by this newspaper, several top ranking officials of the Judiciary had expressed the view that the Magistrate erred.

One official noted it is considered good practice, because of the legal pitfalls, for the evidence to be read over and signed by the witness as soon as possible.

“If something should happen to the witness, the uncertified information is not valid. Furthermore, if there is a lapse of time in certifying the record, it can be problematic and eventually be discredited,” the official said.

But Magistrate Sing had argued that the law does not specify a time limit by which depositions are signed.

“It could be signed at any time before the accused are called to lead their defence,” Singh explained.

“I do that all the time. There is nothing wrong with it,” he asserted.