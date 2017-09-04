Harassment, abuse and intimidation – the Guyana Experience

Dear Editor,

Very sleepy and tired and it is not necessarily due to the extreme August heat or the work I opted to undertake. It’s not as if there is an immediate necessity for water filtration. I will still continue to buy bottled water. There is also no dire need for pressurized water supply or on-demand heated water faucet at the kitchen sink. The latter, however felt good. Hot water for the dishes made a world of difference. The greasiness previously encountered no longer exists. The mind feels at ease that the dishes and utensils are squeaky clean and fully sanitized.

The last match of the Guyana leg of the CPL T20 tournament was over just before 10:00pm last Tuesday night. Getting out of the stadium and the drive to Corentyne was surprisingly faster than on previous match nights. It was a comforting reprieve from the stifling heat to be in an air conditioned room and in bed by 1:00 am.

Summer months in Guyana are known to be hot. It’s the main reason that I avoid being in the country during this period. The heat is stifling and suffocating. The high humidity hangs in the atmosphere and water is literally wrung out of the air. I have taken to shower 3 to 4 times per day.

Fajr (dawn prayer) comes early but in true country manner, the denizens are up earlier. Clanging of pots and pans intermingle with the crowing of the cocks. Indian music blares amid the din of the obnoxious horns of speeding vehicles. The village comes alive way before the sun rises above the gentle undulations of the Atlantic. Carried by the tropical north eastern trade winds, the sounds of the rolling waves upon the beach a quarter mile away, add a measure of calm and serenity to an otherwise clamorous dawn.

The past couple days here in Corentyne have been very long and eventful.

On Wednesday morning, I drove to Maida and observed large boulders and a Hymac on the property. I took a few pictures. On the rear of the Hymac was a for sale sign with a name and number. Grandpa had an investigative bone in him. After all, he was an “Old Policeman”. Most of his children possess similar qualities and mindset. It is in the blood. It is this investigative mindset that changed the prospect of me being wrongfully arrested and locked up.

An unscrupulous contractor had illegally trespassed and occupied a private property at Maida. When contacted, he was belligerent, hostile and nasty. Little did I know that he would resort to false accusation and use the ranks at Whim Police Station to bully, harass and intimidate. I knew they would come. They had come before. The first time, they came in civvies, driven by the contractor in his classy private vehicle. I invited them inside, offered something to drink and eat. They declined. They had called before coming. I was informed that they were investigating a report by the contractor and was told I had to go down to the station. I refused.

This time around, they again insisted that I go down to the Police Station on the direct orders of the Sergeant. I declined after asking for their IDs. My suspicions were later confirmed. The two officers had deliberately misidentified themselves. On Friday, two days after the initial visit,, I would learn at Whim Police Station that Constable (name given) was not his name and the badge number of the other constable was different from the one he offered. One constable had also declined to provide his first name and the other refused to provide a badge number when asked.

I found it strangely unprofessional that the two officers were investigating a matter under the direct behest and guidance of a civilian accuser. Robberies, assault and killings are a daily occurrence across the country and it’s a known fact that the typical police response is sloth like for a lack of resources. In a mere couple hours following his accusation, two detectives and my accuser were knocking at my door.

The second time other ranks passed by in their familiar blue and white pickup truck – officers in uniform, armed and sitting in the tray of the truck. The passby was slow. It was deliberate. They drove across the opposite lane and rolled by in front of the house, casting a long look, scanning the premises.

As I reflect upon this matter, it becomes more apparent that not much has changed in the ancient county. Professionalism is found to be wanting in the security services. Most rank and file can and will be bought at some juncture of their career for the right price. Once they go rogue, they remain rogue. I will conclude in another letter

Jay Mobeen