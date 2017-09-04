Guyana says Venezuelans flocking in for medical treatment

Latest update September 4th, 2017 12:55 AM
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Guyanese authorities say they’re seeing a significant increase in Venezuelans crossing the border seeking treatment for malaria and other ailments.
Shamdeo Persaud is chief medical officer at the Ministry of Public Health. He says the Venezuelans are being treated without charge.
Persaud said yesterday that there’s a confirmed spike of malaria cases across the border and officials are probing reports of a measles outbreak in Venezuela, which is facing political and economic turmoil.
Cleveland DeSouza is a leader at in White Water indigenous district. He says as many as 200 Venezuelans cross the border on some days.
Guyana’s Indigenous Affairs Ministry says Venezuelan soldiers recently crossed the border and stole food, telling locals they hadn’t been resupplied for 45 days.
