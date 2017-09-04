Latest update September 4th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana says Venezuelans flocking in for medical treatment

Sep 04, 2017 News 0

 

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Guyanese authorities say they’re seeing a significant increase in Venezuelans crossing the border seeking treatment for malaria and other ailments.
Shamdeo Persaud is chief medical officer at the Ministry of Public Health. He says the Venezuelans are being treated without charge.
Persaud said yesterday that there’s a confirmed spike of malaria cases across the border and officials are probing reports of a measles outbreak in Venezuela, which is facing political and economic turmoil.
Cleveland DeSouza is a leader at in White Water indigenous district. He says as many as 200 Venezuelans cross the border on some days.
Guyana’s Indigenous Affairs Ministry says Venezuelan soldiers recently crossed the border and stole food, telling locals they hadn’t been resupplied for 45 days.

 

More in this category

Sports

Guyana will be severely exploited by the Exxon deal

Guyana will be severely exploited by the Exxon deal

Sep 04, 2017

Dear Editor, Based on that report, the IMF predicts that Guyana will earn $380M a year, in the first couple years…” Minister of Natural Resources, Raphel Trotman (Kaieteur News August 24, 2017)....
Read More
Calvin Ming’s Pabst Racing Team are USF 2000 Series 2017 champs

Calvin Ming’s Pabst Racing Team are USF 2000...

Sep 03, 2017

Trophy Stall/GRFU 7s one-day tournament scrums off today at the National Park

Trophy Stall/GRFU 7s one-day tournament scrums...

Sep 03, 2017

EBD/Upper Demerara trail by one run with 8 wkts intact against Georgetown

EBD/Upper Demerara trail by one run with 8 wkts...

Sep 03, 2017

Youth in Focus…An instinctive desire to succeed drives West Dem. Sec. student/athlete, Joanna Archer

Youth in Focus…An instinctive desire to...

Sep 03, 2017

Indigenous Heritage Race-Walk on next Sunday

Indigenous Heritage Race-Walk on next Sunday

Sep 03, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]