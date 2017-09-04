GABA/BANKS DIH B’ball Under-23 League…Colts stack up another win; Pacesetters upset UG Trojans

The Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA), Banks DIH/Malta Supreme, Powerade and Rainforest Water sponsored Under-23 league continued on Saturday at the Burnham Hard Court on Middle Street with two matches.

The feature matchup of the night between current champions Bounty Colts and Kobras was a nail-biter that saw Colts recording a 69-67 victory. Kobras were edged out 83-82 by Eagles in their previous match and they will be counting themselves unlucky after losing by a meager 2 points in the closely competed game against the champions Colts.

A key factor in the match is that Colts’ Timothy Thompson, who is one of the two best players in the Under-23 league with Eagles’ Travis Belgrave being the other, featured just a few minutes in the game; he also missed the entire first quarter.

Amoniki John scored a game high 25 points for Kobras in a spirited performance and was supported by Rawlewayne Payne (16) and Akil Hughes (12). Their efforts were not enough as Colts managed to record another edgy victory in the Under-23 league.

Ramone Fogenay led Colts with 16 points, supported with 15 points from Damon Thomas and 12 from their captain, Jonathan Mangra.

The first match of the night saw Pacesetters defeating University of Guyana Trojans 48-42; a very disappointing result for UG who had defeated Powerhouses Colts and Eagles earlier in the tournament.

Quincy Dossantos topped scored for Pacesetters with 14 points in the low scoring affair while Kadeem Peterkin scored a game high 16 points in a losing effort for UG Trojans.

Matches continue tonight at the Burnham Court with two matches. The first game bounces off at 18:30hrs between Guardians and Eagles in the Under-23 league while Sonics will play Kobras at 20:30hrs in the first division.