Freak storm causes panic at highway resort

Families enjoying an outing along the Soesdyke/ Linden Highway are counting their lucky stars after witnessing a freak storm which swept through the creek located opposite Splashmin’s resort, taking down light poles and benabs with it.
Kaieteur News has obtained pictures of the aftermath of the occurrence. The storm is said to have occurred around 13:00 hrs yesterday. Those who witnessed the ordeal noted that it lasted for about 10 minutes.
“The rain was accompanied by heavy winds. And about 60 families were in the water at the time that an electric pole fell on a parked car and a wire ended up in the water.
“If that wire had burst many people might have been electrocuted, an eyewitness told Kaieteur News.
“Everyone was scared because the place became dark and everyone just started to run for cover,”
She explained that most of people at the creek were on an outing with their families before the reopening of school today.
“Thankfully no one was hurt because at least 60 person including children could have been injured or lost their lives today had power been in that wire.”

Narrow escape: Electrical wires in the creek where many were swimming

Guyana has been experiencing unusually inclement weather in the past two months.
Just two Fridays ago, Marsha Jordan, who was pregnant with her third child, perished after freak storm destroyed several buildings at Jawalla, a Region Seven hinterland community.
Damage to property included the destruction of four homes and the partial destruction of another five homes, the roof of the Community Centre and two buildings of the Village Council Office. Water tanks and water trestles of the nursery school were also damaged, while the washroom facilities of the primary and nursery schools have been destroyed.
And several Region Nine communities suffered severe flooding last July.

Some of the damaged benabs

