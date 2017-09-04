‘Dicke’ Fields was 2nd to none in our team – Fullbore Captain Persaud

Latest update September 4th, 2017 12:55 AM
Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Fullbore Captain Mahendar Persaud has paid glowing tribute to former association Vice President and Captain, Richard Berkeley Fields who passed away recently.
In remembering Fields, Persaud described him as the, “Coolest calmest shooter you could want in a team”, informing that Fields, fondly known to the older generation of marksmen as ‘Dickie’ was also a former Captain of the Guyana team who approached his job with pride and joy.
“I joined in 1994 when Mr. Fields was captain and anyone could have approached him for advice and guidance. It would be short and to the point but always helpful. Having been his captain for over 15 years, I can safely say that he was a pleasure to have or coach in a team match.”
Persaud further commented that he always knew that he late Fields was one of the best shooters that could save a shoot.
“I once coached him in a Benson and Hedges Team match to a 150 out of 150. He won the Wogart with that shoot. I was as proud of the shoot as he was. He was a joy to coach and as a shooter and team man he was second to none. After his illness a few years ago and he was forced to stop shooting we were all sad but were hopeful that things would improve and he would be back with a bang. He would be sorely missed.”
Richard Fields who passed away on August 26th last would be laid to rest on Wednesday following a Funeral Service at Christ Church Parish Church, Waterloo Street. Viewing and tributes will be from 14:00hrs to 15:00hrs with the Service commencing at 15:00hrs.
There would be a viewing at the Merriman’s Funeral Home, 55 Lime & Bent Streets, Werk-en-Rust from 12:30hrs – 13:30hrs.
Sep 04, 2017By Calvin Chapman Panthers closed off the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) 2016 season in excellent style following up their win last week in the GRFU one-day 7s tournament by capturing the Trophy...
Sep 04, 2017
Sep 04, 2017
Sep 04, 2017
Sep 04, 2017
Sep 04, 2017
What you are about to read in the next few lines was published twice before in these columns. I am repeating it in... more
The actions of GECOM in withdrawing advertisements from Kaieteur News and the silence from the parties of the coalition... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Geoffrey Boycott is a BBC cricket commentator. He was an England cricketer for 24 years. Over Sir Ronald... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]