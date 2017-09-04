‘Dicke’ Fields was 2nd to none in our team – Fullbore Captain Persaud

Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Fullbore Captain Mahendar Persaud has paid glowing tribute to former association Vice President and Captain, Richard Berkeley Fields who passed away recently.

In remembering Fields, Persaud described him as the, “Coolest calmest shooter you could want in a team”, informing that Fields, fondly known to the older generation of marksmen as ‘Dickie’ was also a former Captain of the Guyana team who approached his job with pride and joy.

“I joined in 1994 when Mr. Fields was captain and anyone could have approached him for advice and guidance. It would be short and to the point but always helpful. Having been his captain for over 15 years, I can safely say that he was a pleasure to have or coach in a team match.”

Persaud further commented that he always knew that he late Fields was one of the best shooters that could save a shoot.

“I once coached him in a Benson and Hedges Team match to a 150 out of 150. He won the Wogart with that shoot. I was as proud of the shoot as he was. He was a joy to coach and as a shooter and team man he was second to none. After his illness a few years ago and he was forced to stop shooting we were all sad but were hopeful that things would improve and he would be back with a bang. He would be sorely missed.”

Richard Fields who passed away on August 26th last would be laid to rest on Wednesday following a Funeral Service at Christ Church Parish Church, Waterloo Street. Viewing and tributes will be from 14:00hrs to 15:00hrs with the Service commencing at 15:00hrs.

There would be a viewing at the Merriman’s Funeral Home, 55 Lime & Bent Streets, Werk-en-Rust from 12:30hrs – 13:30hrs.