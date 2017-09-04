Chase Academy boasts excellent CSEC performances

Latest update September 4th, 2017 12:55 AM
– Records 100 percent passes in Math
Henry Chase, the principal of Chase’s Academy is quite satisfied with the performance of his students who wrote this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exam.
Chase told Kaieteur News that the school entered students from forms two, three and four to write CSEC early.
The subjects offered at the CSEC Examination were English Language, Mathematics, Principles of Accounts and Social Studies. There were 95 percent passes in English A, 100 percent passes in Mathematics, 90 percent passes in Principles of Accounts and 85 passes in Social Studies.
Chase indicated that Form two student Shania Culpepper wrote English A and secured a Grade Two, while third form students Adalia Culpepper, Marissa Morrison and Jania Gomes all secured grade ones in English A. Other form three students obtained grade threes in that subject area.
A fourth former, Shemar Allen secured grade one in English Language as well.
Micah Corlette, also a fourth form student, wrote Mathematics and English, and secured grades two and one respectively. Shanice Liverpool was also singled out by Mr. Chase for achieving a grade one in English Language.
Another fourth form student, Tanisha Cole, achieved two grades two, in English Language and Principle of Accounts.
Several fifth formers wrote the exam and secured passes, from grade one to three.
Chase told Kaieteur News of his belief that, “when students are exposed early to English A at CSEC, it helps to improve their level of comprehension and this will add value to the child’s performance in school and produce confidence in their school work”.
“At Chases Academy we believe that children should have a balanced education, which involves academic work along with sports and physical activities. We need to start preparing our children for the modern world and we are showing the Guyanese public that Education and sports can work together for the benefit of children and the society in general.”
