19 days after struck by car, cyclist still unconscious

BY Triston Carter

Nineteen days after he was struck down at Burma, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, 54-year-old Jaipaul Deochand, remains unconscious at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Deochand was cycling home at around 18.30 hrs on August 14, when the driver of a red Toyota car struck him down.

His immediate neighbours took him to hospital, while alerting his relatives of the accident. He was admitted with fractured skull, three broken ribs, and appears to be paralyzed on the right side. Relatives said that he has not regained consciousness.

He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for two days, before being transferred on Friday to the Male Surgical Ward.

His son, Chanderpaul Deochand, said that he received a call around 19.00 hrs that evening stating that his father was involved in an accident.

After rushing to the hospital and seeing his injured father, the son made a report at the Mahaicony Police Station.

Ranks managed to apprehend the suspect, since residents who had witnessed the accident prevented him from leaving the scene.

There are reports that the suspect’s headlamps were off when the accident occurred.

Mr Deochand lives with his two sons, since his wife died four years ago.

Aside from a fractured skull and broken ribs, the victim is reportedly paralyzed on the right side.

Some relatives complained that they have not been allowed to see the detained driver.

Deochand’s family says they are seeking compensation from the driver.