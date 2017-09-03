Youth in Focus…An instinctive desire to succeed drives West Dem. Sec. student/athlete, Joanna Archer

One of the top performers at the recently concluded Inter-Guiana Games in Suriname

was 17 year-old Joanna Archer of the West Demerara Secondary School (WDSC) who successfully defended all three of her track titles.

The 800m and 1500m athlete won both individual events in addition to running a powerful third leg in the 4x400m relay that helped Guyana retain the gold medal in that event. Archer duplicated her performance of 2016 when Guyana hosted the same games at Leonora Track and Field Facility.

It has been a good year on the track for Archer despite her missing the CARIFTA Games as she was able to enjoy successes at the South American Youth Games with a silver medal in the 800m and gold in the 4x400m relay.

After missing the CARIFTA Games due to studies that prevented her from training regularly, she explained to Kaieteur Sport that she wasn’t really bothered because it paid off. The reward was that she was able to secure eight (8) passes in her first sitting of the CSEC examinations inclusive of 3 ones, 3 twos and 2 grade threes.

Headmaster of the West Demerara Secondary School, Harrinarine, stated that he was proud of Archer’s achievements on the track.

”Archer has always done well at inter-house and inter-branch for West Demerara so it warms

my heart to see her excel at the international level.” Harrinarine further explained that, “Joanna has grown and become extremely disciplined and I think that is the number one reason for her success, in both sports and studies.”

Archer revealed that it wasn’t easy but it was worth it: “Especially when I had to miss weekend classes to train for the South American Games. Mathematics was my weakest subject but thanks to Headmaster Harrinarine’s extra classes, I was able to come out with a grade two.”

The Under-18 athlete, who is now being offered scholarships by quite a few colleges in the United States including Essex County in New Jersey, shared that although she began competing at the Schools’ National Championships’ from the Under-8 level, it was not until Under-14 that she began to medal.

”My main motivation was my grandmother, along with other family, friends and teachers at school that encouraged me to keep going, striving for greater heights.”

When Archer was 8 years-old she lost her mom to cancer and has been living with her grandmother ever since. The student-athlete explained that her Theatre Arts Teacher, Taneka Caldiera has taken up a motherly role in her life since the third form.

For the future, Archer has sights set to follow in the footsteps of her aunt, Marsha Archer, as she aims to become an Attorney-At-Law while hoping to fly the Golden Arrowhead high at the Olympic Games, one day. (Calvin Chapman)