Trophy Stall/GRFU 7s one-day tournament scrums off today at the National Park

The Guyana Rugby Football Union will culminate its 2016 season which was delayed by rain and

other circumstances with the Trophy Stall 7s one-day tournament at the National Park Track and Field Rugby Field today from 11:00hrs.

The top 4 teams will collide for the second consecutive week with the Panthers which finally overwhelmed the previous champions Hornets rearing to add this title to the GRFU 7s title which they won last week Sunday.

In last weeks’ competition, Panthers had played unbeaten with stellar performances from key men, Lance Adonis, Osei Mckenzie, Rondell McArthur and Godfrey Broomes and this quartet will be aiming to once again lead their team to the top prize.

Hornets will also be coming out hard as they aim to reverse the tables, they will be led by National Captain Ryan Gonsalves. Some mouthwatering exchanges are anticipated. Caribs and the inexperienced Police will all be looking to improve on their weak performances from last week.