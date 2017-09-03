Latest update September 3rd, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Trophy Stall/GRFU 7s one-day tournament scrums off today at the National Park

Sep 03, 2017 Sports 0

The Guyana Rugby Football Union will culminate its 2016 season which was delayed by rain and

Lance Adonis

other circumstances with the Trophy Stall 7s one-day tournament at the National Park Track and Field Rugby Field today from 11:00hrs.
The top 4 teams will collide for the second consecutive week with the Panthers which finally overwhelmed the previous champions Hornets rearing to add this title to the GRFU 7s title which they won last week Sunday.
In last weeks’ competition, Panthers had played unbeaten with stellar performances from key men, Lance Adonis, Osei Mckenzie, Rondell McArthur and Godfrey Broomes and this quartet will be aiming to once again lead their team to the top prize.
Hornets will also be coming out hard as they aim to reverse the tables, they will be led by National Captain Ryan Gonsalves. Some mouthwatering exchanges are anticipated. Caribs and the inexperienced Police will all be looking to improve on their weak performances from last week.

More in this category

Sports

Calvin Ming’s Pabst Racing Team are USF 2000 Series 2017 champs

Calvin Ming’s Pabst Racing Team are USF 2000 Series 2017 champs

Sep 03, 2017

Watkins Glen, USA – Guyanese Calvin Ming who forms an integral part of the Pabst Racing Team comprising of Lucas Kohl of Brazil and Holland’s Rinus Veekay emerged as the top team of the USF...
Read More
Trophy Stall/GRFU 7s one-day tournament scrums off today at the National Park

Trophy Stall/GRFU 7s one-day tournament scrums...

Sep 03, 2017

EBD/Upper Demerara trail by one run with 8 wkts intact against Georgetown

EBD/Upper Demerara trail by one run with 8 wkts...

Sep 03, 2017

Youth in Focus…An instinctive desire to succeed drives West Dem. Sec. student/athlete, Joanna Archer

Youth in Focus…An instinctive desire to...

Sep 03, 2017

Walton, Rochi put Amazon Warriors on verge of playoffs

Walton, Rochi put Amazon Warriors on verge of...

Sep 03, 2017

Indigenous Heritage Race-Walk on next Sunday

Indigenous Heritage Race-Walk on next Sunday

Sep 03, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Dictatorship in the making

    Two developments within the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) should scare the living daylights out of all Guyanese, because... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]