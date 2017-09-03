Latest update September 5th, 2017 12:55 AM

Questions on the new bridge location at Houston

Sep 03, 2017

Dear Editor,
When I first read about the planned location of the new bridge, I was concerned. I kept my concerns to myself until I read Freddie Kissoon’s article on the same subject. With the power of his pen (writing) and the latitude granted to him by Kaieteur News, significant positive changes have resulted for Guyana as well the increased awareness of political issues broken down in his grass root analytical style. Editor, my concern about the location of the new bridge is similar to Freddie’s.
Would the general public of Guyana know who were the local experienced engineers, if any, that were involved in this decision?
Would we know if there was any consideration of locating the bridge further up the river which could probably lead to less traffic management issues on both sides of the river and especially in the downtown Georgetown area?
Editor, immediate cost may have been the critical factor in this decision, but was this cost considered against how far into the future this bridge would would have the positive effect for which it is intended? Finally, wouldn’t it have been a better long-term financial decision for maintenance purposes, to construct the bridge further up the Demerara River away from the extremely corrosive environment of the Atlantic Ocean at the mouth of the river?
Keith Fraser

