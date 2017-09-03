Nand Persaud’s campaign cops Silver Addy Award

Nand Persaud & Co. Ltd. has once again captured an award for their product, this time around saw the rice company capturing an award for their “Pure Acreage Rice” Campaign.

The social media campaign has been awarded a Silver Addy by the Caribbean Advertising Federation (CAF). The CAF is the first and only non-American member of the American Advertising Federation and is part of the 4th District of Florida and the Caribbean.

Given that the CAF is the regional chapter of the American Advertising Federation, the campaign work was judged by international judges and met international standards.

Devin Griffith, Chairman and CEO, Chief Creative Officer of the G&A Communications Group in presenting the award stated that the marketing and advertising for the Pure Acreage product has met international standards and can be compared to any major international manufacturer’s marketing.

Mohindra Persaud, CEO of Nand Persaud & Co Ltd, on receiving the prestigious award, expressed his gratitude, while stating that it is one more added to the list of awards that the company has received.

In his brief remarks to those gathered at the simple presentation ceremony hosted at the Nand Persaud Conference Hall, he explained that his company’s aim is to do things differently, “we try to do things differently, we try to create things that showcase Guyana”. He assured that, “this is something that we will continue to do for Guyana to make sure that Guyanese are proud”. Persaud reiterated that his main focus is on building Guyana and showcasing the country on the Regional and International platforms.

The G&N Group began working with Nand Persaud approximately a year ago and embarked on a process of rebranding the company in an effort to ensure that the image of the company was at a point where it was preparing to venture out into new markets.

Griffith stated that their main focus was to ensure “true success of the company and that can be well represented so that it will be a force to reckon with, a lot of research was done to see where the company needed to go”. He explained that it began with the company, a corporate brand, the staff was taken through a training process and a new corporate image was developed for Nand Persaud. Products, he noted, were looked at and how the repackaging of the products could be executed.

“That process then lead us to the market communication program where you got fantastic products, packaging looks great but now you have to get the word out, you have to take these products to markets regionally and internationally, so with that we developed the full fledged communication program and part of that was a digital media program”, Griffith explained.

He stated that because of the ever-evolving generation and the gravitating of audiences online a key marketing channel was acknowledged and taken opportunity of. This resulted in the creation of the social media program. He praised the management team at Nand Persaud for their creativity.

The Nand Persaud & Co Ltd (NPCL) Pure Acreage Rice campaign met the prestigious Silver Addy Award standard and is therefore ranked amongst the top advertising campaigns in the Caribbean region – amongst the likes of other major regional companies such as Flow, First Citizens Bank, Nestle, Bermudez Biscuit Co. and Banks Breweries.

NPCL was praised by the G&N Group for having the vision and the imagination to foster such a creative and compelling advertising platform to promote its new rice product.