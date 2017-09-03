Man shot for telling weed smoker to “move from next to me”

Latest update September 3rd, 2017 12:55 AM
The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of a 24-year-old man at Friendship South, East Coast Demerara, around 17:30 hrs on Friday.
The victim has been identified as Qwason Lewis of Friendship South. He was treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital and sent away. He was shot once to the left elbow.
According to information received, the victim asked the suspect not to smoke marijuana next to where he was standing.
The suspect reportedly got annoyed, pulled out a weapon and fired three shots in Lewis’s direction, one of which struck him. The shooter then escaped in a car and has not been located as yet.
Meanwhile, a police constable, who was found to be above the legal alcohol limit, following a serious accident on the Stewartville Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD) on Friday night that resulted in a pedestrian being hospitalized, has been placed under close arrest.
The victim has been identified as Quintin Anderson, 49, of Uitvlugt, WCD. She suffered a fractured left foot.
According to information received, at around 22:40 hrs, the rank, who was off duty, was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the WCD Public Road in Motor Car HC2850 when he struck the woman. She was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital in an unconscious state, but is now in a stable condition.
Investigations are ongoing.
Sep 03, 2017Watkins Glen, USA – Guyanese Calvin Ming who forms an integral part of the Pabst Racing Team comprising of Lucas Kohl of Brazil and Holland’s Rinus Veekay emerged as the top team of the USF...
Sep 03, 2017
Sep 03, 2017
Sep 03, 2017
Sep 03, 2017
Sep 03, 2017
Over the past two years, there have been several letters in the press enquiring about the absence of any employment connection... more
Two developments within the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) should scare the living daylights out of all Guyanese, because... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Geoffrey Boycott is a BBC cricket commentator. He was an England cricketer for 24 years. Over Sir Ronald... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]