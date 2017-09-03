Man shot for telling weed smoker to “move from next to me”

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of a 24-year-old man at Friendship South, East Coast Demerara, around 17:30 hrs on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Qwason Lewis of Friendship South. He was treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital and sent away. He was shot once to the left elbow.

According to information received, the victim asked the suspect not to smoke marijuana next to where he was standing.

The suspect reportedly got annoyed, pulled out a weapon and fired three shots in Lewis’s direction, one of which struck him. The shooter then escaped in a car and has not been located as yet.

Meanwhile, a police constable, who was found to be above the legal alcohol limit, following a serious accident on the Stewartville Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD) on Friday night that resulted in a pedestrian being hospitalized, has been placed under close arrest.

The victim has been identified as Quintin Anderson, 49, of Uitvlugt, WCD. She suffered a fractured left foot.

According to information received, at around 22:40 hrs, the rank, who was off duty, was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the WCD Public Road in Motor Car HC2850 when he struck the woman. She was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital in an unconscious state, but is now in a stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.