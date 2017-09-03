Indigenous Heritage Race-Walk on next Sunday

Latest update September 3rd, 2017 12:55 AM
The cream of the country’s Race-Walkers and a number of newcomers in all categories are expected to be competing next Sunday when the Cavaliers Sports and Tour Club stages its 10k Indigenous Heritage Month Race-Walk event at the National Park, Thomas Lands, Georgetown commencing at 06:30hrs.
Trophies, medals and other prizes will be at stake in the male and female; senior, junior, veteran and differently able categories. Interested persons must be at starting line before the start. Indigenous Heritage Month 2017 is being celebrated under the theme, “Guyana’s First Peoples; Sustaining a Rich Cultural Environment”.
Sep 03, 2017Watkins Glen, USA – Guyanese Calvin Ming who forms an integral part of the Pabst Racing Team comprising of Lucas Kohl of Brazil and Holland’s Rinus Veekay emerged as the top team of the USF...
