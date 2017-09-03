Indigenous Heritage Race-Walk on next Sunday

The cream of the country’s Race-Walkers and a number of newcomers in all categories are expected to be competing next Sunday when the Cavaliers Sports and Tour Club stages its 10k Indigenous Heritage Month Race-Walk event at the National Park, Thomas Lands, Georgetown commencing at 06:30hrs.

Trophies, medals and other prizes will be at stake in the male and female; senior, junior, veteran and differently able categories. Interested persons must be at starting line before the start. Indigenous Heritage Month 2017 is being celebrated under the theme, “Guyana’s First Peoples; Sustaining a Rich Cultural Environment”.