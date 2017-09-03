Guinness Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor C/ ship…MVP to get gold chain compliments of Y K Investments & Pawn Shop

Latest update September 3rd, 2017 12:55 AM
A consistent supporter of sports and sportsmen and women, Y K Investments & Pawn Shop added its name to the list of sponsors of the inaugural Guinness Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor Championship following
the presentation of a gold chain for the Most Valuable Player.
Managing Director Marlon Yenkana during a simple ceremony at the entity’s location on Regent Street pledged his support for the MVP following a request made by Three Peat Promotions representative Rawle Welch.
Yenkana speaking at the occasion said he was pleased to assist the Championship, adding that his love for sports played a pivotal role in his decision to get on board, while his long standing friendship with one of the Organisers was also instrumental in convincing him to offer his assistance.
”I have known Rawle for a long time and our association which started through business has blossomed into a friendship over the years,” Yenkana disclosed. In response, Welch thanked the entity for its continued support for sports and promised to deliver an event that the business will be proud of. Over $800,000 in total prize monies are up for grabs.
