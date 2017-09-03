GOA pledge support to boxing prodigy, Keevin Allicock

By Calvin Chapman

Guyana’s Keevin Allicock, who claimed the Flyweight (52kg) division silver medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games Boxing Championship in the Bahamas, last July, will be the recipient of a Guyana Olympic Association’s (GOA)

development grant.

During a press brief at the GOA’s new headquarters at Turkeyen, President K.A Juman-Yassin, expressed extreme happiness at witnessing Allicock cop the silver medal in the Bahamas.

”As an attacking fighter and as a mannerly young man, I believe he can go very far. The GOA as a result will be providing him in the month of September with the sum of G$70,000 to go towards his training.”

Further, the GOA will be funding Allicock with an additional G$40,000 in each successive month after his initial sum of G$70,000 to help with his preparations for a bid at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

However, the funding will continue based on conditions such as Allicock’s performances in upcoming bouts and reports from the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) pertaining to his conduct and training regime, Yassin explained.

President of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle noted at the press brief that, “The GBA is very appreciative of the grant because we’re the first association to benefit from this initiative.”

With a projected annual earnings of G$480,000, Ninvalle further stated that, “Mathematically, Allicock will be earning more than most professional boxers in Guyana on a yearly basis.”

The 18-year-old glove man is thankful for this opportunity and he signaled intent to do better in his next tournament, “By the grace of God I will perform better and to the best of my ability because this was the type of support I was looking for and I am very grateful for this opportunity to better represent my country”, stated Allicock.

The promising pugilist would have the opportunity to bring his words to fruition when he gloves up for the South American Youth Games in Chile, this month end.