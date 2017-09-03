GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League …Ricardo Adams’ unbeaten 145 puts E’bo in control at Albion; Rain wash out opening day at Wales

Ricardo Adams’ unbeaten 145 and 63 from Kemol Savory rallied Essequibo to a challenging 274 as Lower Corentyne’s National Pacer Raun Johnson grabbed 5-70 to claim the second five-wicket haul on the opening day

of the GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League.

Johnson got support from Kassim Khan who bagged 2-80 for Lower Corentyne which closed the day at 64-3 off 26 overs needing another 210 runs to overhaul Essequibo’s total. Adams and Savory joined forces in bright sunshine at 14-2 after Kevin Boodie (10) and Ricardo Peters (3) were removed in quick succession by the lively Johnson.

The pair added 106 for the third wicket with both batsman playing several well struck drives, cuts and pulls as their union got stronger the longer they were together. Adams reached his 50 from 53 balls in 105 minutes while Savory got to his half-century from 62 balls in 83 minutes before he had his stumps uprooted by the towering Johnson at 120-3 after reaching the boundary six times and clearing it twice while a run later Surujpaul was run out for one.

However, Adams and Tulsiram Premnauth (20) added a further 48 before Johnson struck again to leave the score on 169-5. Adams continued to play aggressively but Kevin Gordon (8) and the multitalented National U-19 all-rounder Joshua Jones (4) were both removed by Khan and at 198-8, Adams was running out of partners.

Adams reached the first ton of the 2017 tournament from 136 balls and 220 minutes being left stranded five short of his 150. His innings was decorated with 12 fours and three sixes. In the other match played at the Bush Lot ground also in Berbice, Upper Corentyne made 152 before bundling out West Berbice for 93 to give the East Berbicians a lead of 59 going into the second day, today.

Meanwhile, torrential rain washed out the opening day’s play between East Coast and West Demerara at the Wales on the West Bank of Demerara. A prompt start today seems unlikely as the ground remained water logged late into the afternoon.